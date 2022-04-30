UFC Vegas 53: why Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera will not be able to enter the octagon with the flag of Ecuador? | Other Sports | Sports

The manabite Marlon chito Vera will not be able to go out to the UFC octagon with the Ecuadorian flag on Saturday, as usual, according to the fighter, who in his next presentation will face the American Rob Font.

“For this fight they told me that I could not go out with the flag, so, before bombarding me (with the query): they are already orders from above (directors), I don’t know why,” Vera said Thursday, in dialogue with the medium on the internet D’Rabona.

And the tricolor added: “No one can use flags, on the entire billboard. I imagine it is because of what happens between Russia and Ukraine (war conflict), although Ecuador has nothing to do with it. But we were crushed by that dick (problem).”

Vera, 29 years old and the eighth bantamweight, will seek victory in the main event of the UFC Vegas 53 event. Her rival will be Font, 34 years old.

Vera usually carries the Ecuadorian flag with her in her UFC presentations. Photo: Instagram @ufc

The American comes off a five-round decision loss to Jose Aldo, the former UFC featherweight champion. However, his figure is still respectable at 135 poundsbecause before his appearance at UFC Vegas 44, against Aldo, he had been on a four-fight win streak, with notable successes over Cody Garbrandt, the retired Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

chitomeanwhile, defeated Frankie Edgar with an impressive technical knockout in the third round, at Madison Square Garden in New York, at the UFC 268 event, held on November 6, 2021. That night, Vera regained the attention of the high command of the mixed martial arts company and began to get excited about a rematch with the Brazilian José Aldo (December 19), and even invited former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz to climb into the cage, but he did not accept. (D)