UFL begins the attack on FIFA and eFootball: here is the first gameplay trailer

Anyone who has followed our news knows that a new soccer game. Realized by Strikerz Inc., UFL has decidedly ambitious goals, namely that of undermining FIFA and eFootball from the throne of best-in-class game.

It will be distributed according to the format free-to-play and, according to the developers, it will offer a game ecosystem that is different from its competitors because it is based on the principle of bring out the skills of the best players. An aspect on which the developer insists particularly, to the point of defining UFL “fair to play”. UFL in development since 2016, although up to now we have seen very little in terms of gameplay and we read a lot about the testimonial contracts that will appear in its advertising content.

UFL: here’s the gameplay trailer

Finally, after the rumors that have followed one another all these years, Strikerz Inc. first showed UFL gameplay, during a digital event in which he explained the technologies behind the making of the game and updated fans on the state of play.

In the video you can clearly distinguish the logo of the Milan and the stadium San Siro, which could suggest an exclusive agreement also with the team from the Lombard capital. Strikerz Inc. has, in fact, already signed contracts of this type with various teams belonging to various nations.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and the Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku are some of the most famous names that will be testimonials to UFL. Strikerz Inc. has also signed collaboration agreements with Celtic, West Ham, Borussia Mnchengladbach, AS Monaco and Beşiktaş JK, and a license agreement with Sporting CP and Shakhtar Donetsk FC.

According to the latest announcements, Strikerz would finally be in the process of completing work on UFL, which is now expected by the end of 2022 on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles of the past and new generation, while for the moment there is no mention of PC. The game based on Unreal Engine: all known details about this project can be found here.

