UFL shows its gameplay and FIFA 22 and eFootball are shaking

In 2021, surprisingly, a new soccer game was presented with the aim of acting as a “rival” of the well-known FIFA 22 and eFootball: We are talking about UFL.

While FIFA 22 continues to reap success week after week, football fans feel the need for a new contender.

A few hours ago it was indeed confirmed that UFL it would have shown itself for the first time today, 27 January 2022, at 21 Italian time. As scheduled, we are now able to show you the gameplay of this new simulator.

The game, driven byUnreal Engine, It will be a free-to-play – i.e. playable without base costs – and will be created by a collective of video game creators launched in 2016 (already experts in online football), Strikers Inc..

The video showed a complete match, able to show the qualities of the football title in action.

Just below, the video lasting over ten minutes.

The release of the game is expected on all major platforms: this would mean that UFL will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch.

The release of the title is currently generally confirmed in the course 2022, or better “When the game is ready”, thus avoiding dates that may not be respected.

Just below, the official presentation video held a few minutes ago (complete with behind the scenes):

Recall that a few weeks ago another official Ambassador of UFL, showing that the new simulator wants to play in the big league.

Speaking instead of “failures”, eFootball was named as the worst game of 2021, according to what was reported in the ranking of the aggregator Metacritic.

Furthermore, our Stefania Sperandio spoke clearly to us about the new football simulators UFL And GOALS, who “have it to death with FIFA and FUT, but they are their children”.