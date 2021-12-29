UFL, the rival of FIFA and eFootball, brings out its big game

On the occasion of the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021, it was unveiled UFL, a new soccer game aimed at countering the dominance of FIFA and eFootball.

Self FIFA 22 has shown that he still has a lot to say, unfortunately the heir of PES was not of the same opinion, disappointing most due to bugs and problems of all kinds.

Not to mention that our Stefania Sperandio told us about the new soccer games weeks ago UFL And GOALS, who “have it to death with FIFA and FUT, but they are their children”.

It is therefore obvious that a new contender for the throne of the best football title would sooner or later come out into the open, so much so that the developers of UFL confirmed months ago the player who would be the testimonial for the game, to which is now added theOfficial Ambassador.

Strikerz Inc., via his profile Twitter official, have made it known that Romelu Lukaku, Belgian-born footballer and currently the first striker of the Chelsea after the transfer in summer fromInter, is the new ambassador of UFL.

Big Rom will join the other two Premier players, the left back of Manchester City Aleksandr Zinchenko And Roberto Firmino of the Liverpool and the Brazilian national team, composing a pretty good triptych.

Tensions are high as the Big Man steps up looking calm and collected. He takes a run-up and …

Romelu Lukaku as the next #UFL Ambassador

Next January 27th will also be held the official presentation of the gameplay of UFL, which is why in less than a month we will find out if FIFA and eFootball they may start shaking, or they may not.

Who knows if the hunger for FUT Points will surely help to pass the wait, which is quite probable considering also that the holidays are not over yet.

Talking about FIFA 22, have you also read that his dominance does not seem to want to stop (despite two Switch titles are buffering him)?

In the end, eFootball was named as the worst game of 2021, at least according to what was revealed by the ranking of the well-known aggregator Metacritic.