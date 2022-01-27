UFL, the rival of FIFA and PES is ready to reveal: tonight the first gameplay

After the announcement of UFL at Gamescom 2021, it is time to finally take a look at the gameplay of the new football simulator that aims to challenge the dominance of FIFA and PES (now renamed eFootball by Konami).

Throughout the day today, Thursday 27 January 2022, the development team will in fact present to the public the first details on the characteristics of the sports title. In particular, the appointment has now been confirmed for the evening time slot. Football fans can therefore create a reminder for the 21:00 of the Italian time zone, when a special live streaming dedicated to UFL.

At the moment, the software house has not specified what exactly today’s appointment will consist of, which could therefore host the simple reveal of a gameplay trailer, as well as a more structured event. To find out more, however, it will not be necessary to wait too long: in a few hours, UFL will take the field to officially challenge the teams of eFootball And FIFA.

With Lukaku among the UFL testimonials, we remind you that the football-themed sportsman is made with the versatile Unreal Engine. The game is expected to be published on “all major consoles“, therefore presumably expected to debut for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.