Uganda reopens schools after almost 2 years, world record – World

The world’s longest school closure ends today in Uganda, with millions of children returning to class at nearly two years old from the suspension of lessons due to the Covid-19 pandemic. About 15 million pupils in the African country have not attended school since March 2020.

“All educational institutions have adopted guidelines and standard operating procedures to ensure the safe return of children to school, and measures have been put in place to enforce the rules for those who do not,” he told the AFP agency. the Minister of Education, John Muyingo.

This return to school created traffic that clogged the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Children’s rights organizations have criticized Uganda’s decision to keep schools fully or partially closed for 83 weeks, longer than any other nation in the world. “” We can’t allow this to happen again. We need to keep schools open for every child, everywhere, “Unicef ​​said via Twitter, while Save the Children has warned that there could be high dropout rates in the coming weeks if there are no urgent interventions to support children. pupils Uganda recorded 153,762 infections and 3,339 deaths linked to Covid-19, according to the latest government data published on 7 January.