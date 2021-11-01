Ugandan activist Evelyn Acham: “For the first time hear the arguments of African countries and activists”

After a two-week journey from Kampala, a stop in Sweden to meet Greta and the coordination of European activists, Evelyn Acham’s unshakable optimism has arrived in Glasgow. She, the voice of Ugandan environmentalists, leader of the Rise Up movement with her longtime friend Vanessa Nakata, feels that “this time something could change”, also because, “this time we have no other choice”. Why is this COP different from the others? «For the first time at the negotiating table there will be a large representation of African delegates, and outside, many activists from the global South. It never happened. ‘ You are from Africa, Ghana is the only country to have achieved the Paris objectives … “It would be a great result, too bad that Ghana, like Uganda, has few emissions because it is a country so poor that it cannot exploit polluting resources, not even those”. Why is the presence of the African delegation important? «Africa is responsible for only 3% of global emissions, but Africans are suffering the most violent consequences of the climate crisis. This is the case for all the populations of the South of the world: they are not responsible for the crisis, but still today they pay the price of colonialism, which has exploited African wealth for centuries, without worrying about leaving behind workers exploited to extract fossil fuels, water. and polluted lands, tons of plastic. This is why it is an excellent signal that here in Glasgow there will be talk of climate justice: we must share the responsibilities fairly and, above all, find ways to mitigate the effects of the exploitation of the planet ». Do you believe that the billions offered by the West for compensation and adaptations are the right way? “Apart from the fact that these investments have not yet been seen in Africa, at least not yet, I believe that there will never be climate justice without racial justice, they are interconnected phenomena. We need to make sure that the most affected communities have the resources to react to climate change, we need to give them the tools and education. If there is no “human” justice how can there be climate justice? Africa is a fragile continent, where hundreds of thousands of people are constantly affected by floods and landslides, floods and other extreme climatic events, which add to chronic drought. Phenomena exacerbated by climate change. This is why climate justice cannot be achieved without racial justice. It is not justice if it does not include everyone, and at the moment blacks are not included ». You said that the climate crisis is also a question of gender equality. Because? “Try to ask yourself who are the first victims of extreme poverty, chronic drought, villages destroyed by floods? It is always the girls and women, forced to leave school to help their families in the fields, to take care of the youngest children, or in the worst cases – but by no means rare – to be sold as brides to make some money. The price? Like two cows, 250 euros ». In spite of everything, do you continue to be optimistic? «Yes, our voice begins to be heard, we are a single voice of the world, we are citizens of the world, borders are abstract concepts, because we know that the climate is everyone’s problem. My generation is a generation that feels the whole world as a home, that makes no difference between states, languages ​​and cultures, and for this reason we take on collective, global responsibilities. This is why the melting ice in Greenland is a problem for Uganda, chronic drought is also a problem for Norway ».