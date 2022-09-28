UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform: this new pair of lined boots is driving the stars completely crazy

Red alert ! A new pair of UGGs is making noise among the it girls! From Bella to Gigi Hadid via Elsa Hosk, they have all adopted the latest model of lined boots from the Australian brand. And they look so comfortable, you can’t blame them!

Decidedly, platform shoes are indeed the most popular of the moment. After the Valentino pumps, chunky loafers and other Bratz Boots, it’s time for the most comfortable boots ever to get started. The UGG rocked the it girls in 2021 with a minimalist and short model on the ankle. In 2022, the Australian brand is doing it again with a twist: platform sheepskin boots. Conceptual? Downright ! But the stars have all cracked and we know in advance that these comfortable shoes will be the winter must-have.

The it girls love the UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform

While we are gradually finding our pretty city shoes, some stars are still resisting and asking for more comfortable trends. Their ultimate weapon? The UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform, low ankle boots in sheepskin, with a platform of several centimeters. Of course, if all the stars love them, that’s saying something. Is it for their comfort or for their style that do the trendiest girls of the moment swear by platform UGGs? In any case, they all wear them with a very cozy look.

Bella Hadid mixes the UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform with a total pajama look. A cotton shorty, a printed t-shirt, high socks… she adds a leather racing jacket and here is the craziest outfit of the moment. But from Bella Hadidnothing surprises us anymore!

In the same vibe, Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid adopt them with vibrant blue tracksuit. It is moreover a cashmere set from the first collection of her Guest in Residence brand. Total lounge look with the UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform makes complete sense!

With its knitted cardigan + skirt set, Elsa Hosk is also one of the stars who fall for the UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform. The idea is really to stay in a loungewear and comfortable style. The mind is a city outfit but like at homea bit as if our cozy confinement looks were back in trend and with the cold coming, we’re not against it!