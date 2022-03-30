UGG Platform Track Sandals: The Irresistible Ugly Trend of 2022

It is not a secret that each season marks the beginning of a new must of the closet, in this case, will be the flip flops. If I guessed the future or if a few years ago, someone would have told me that, the designs ugly would dominate the taste of the best dressed, I would not have dispensed with some tall snow boots who accompanied me on multiple occasions. But, they were not so stylistic, and I preferred to replace them with more colorful models. A style error? Perhaps, the truth is, that I am in time to remedy certain decisions of the past, among them, accept that the fashion does not compete with comfortor that is what the most daring creations want us to see.

Renowned celebrities have positioned the snow shoes like the new lifesaver. So much so that tailored suits with the classic model attend, named as the chic piece of the asphalt. However, not everything rests on the anti fashion boots that overshadowed Fall/Winter. It’s time to stop any activity, and make a reschedule fashionist, because the firm with American nationality has just moved away from its popular slipper to reveal the new desire of the fashion elite. It’s about some track sole sandals that lead trends, their platform is exuberant and they have details of sheep. It sounds strange, but they combine the best of comfort and design.

What are UGG platform sandals like?

Sydney Sweeney reveals that UGG’s Maxi sandals are everything spring needs. 2022 Wire Image

On this occasion, it was not Emily Ratajkowski who was in charge of teaching the unexpected footwear obsession of spring. It was himEuphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, who did it. His choice is high and he warns that not only the wrap sandals They will be a trend, also those carefree and irreverent ones will take the credits. These peculiar shoes They have a straight XL sole, a precise warning of the finishes that hypnotized the aesthetics of the 90s. They are puffed and have the traditional sheepskin pattern.

The Maxi Slide by UGG rest in one track sole, which makes them much more flattering. The tv star She wore them in pink and linked them to a black mini jumpsuit, achieving a simple and, at the same time, striking result, just right to attend to various daily tasks. To fulfill the wishes of the street stylethe beach culture brand, proposes them in black and white and, for the most daring, they can be seen in eclectic printslike the zebra and the dots.