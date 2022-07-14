Ugly sandals: How to wear and combine them in 2022

The ugly or normcore sandals, also known by its commercial name, birkenstock, they are a recurring theme in both department stores and large luxury brands.

These sandals saw the light for the first time in 1774, under the impulse of the businessman johann birkenstock. But it wasn’t until a century later that the family business expanded to include shoes with cork soles, that were only used for medical settings.

In spite of the comfort of these ugly shoes, the German brand fought for years to conquer the world of fashion in 1970when they were finally adopted in America by the coolest kids.

In the 90s, these mythical ugly sandals they came in a new color palette. Today, major fashion houses and brands compete with each other to reinvent the birkenstocksamong them: Valentino, Proenza Schouler and recently, Dior in its Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Men’s show.

There we got a style lesson on how to wear this fashion must-have:

How to wear Birkenstocks in 2022?

The inspiration

Adele Aldighieri at Paris Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2022-2023. On this occasion, she is surprised by how elegant a relaxed look can be seen. With a bouclé coat, tourist cap and a crossbody bag.