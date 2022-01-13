UK, a Chinese spy infiltrated parliament

MI5 has issued a rare warning to British MPs that a Chinese agent has infiltrated Westminster to interfere in UK politics. A notice issued by the internal counter-intelligence service also makes a name, that of Christine Ching Kui Lee, which allegedly “established ties” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with deputies and aspirants. According to the website of the Bbc, would have “facilitated” donations to politicians. This emerged after a lengthy investigation by the British secret services.

Anyone contacted by Lee, MI5 warned, should be “aware of her affiliation” and of the risk of favoring “the CCP agenda.” To reveal the alarm raised by MI5 was the former Conservative leader and current MP Iain Duncan Smith, reporting that the note had been sent to the deputies by the speaker of the House of Commons. This is, said Duncan Smith, a “matter of grave concern”. The Conservative MP called for Lee’s expulsion from the country and urged the government to report to the municipalities.

A similar request, reports the Bbc, was made by former Defense Undersecretary Tobias Ellwood, stating that “this is the kind of interference we must now anticipate and expect from China.” But, he added, “the fact that it has happened to this Parliament must push the government to act urgently”.