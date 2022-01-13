World

UK, a Chinese spy infiltrated parliament

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

MI5 has issued a rare warning to British MPs that a Chinese agent has infiltrated Westminster to interfere in UK politics. A notice issued by the internal counter-intelligence service also makes a name, that of Christine Ching Kui Lee, which allegedly “established ties” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with deputies and aspirants. According to the website of the Bbc, would have “facilitated” donations to politicians. This emerged after a lengthy investigation by the British secret services.

China mocks the British 007s with “James Pond”. And they thank you

Anyone contacted by Lee, MI5 warned, should be “aware of her affiliation” and of the risk of favoring “the CCP agenda.” To reveal the alarm raised by MI5 was the former Conservative leader and current MP Iain Duncan Smith, reporting that the note had been sent to the deputies by the speaker of the House of Commons. This is, said Duncan Smith, a “matter of grave concern”. The Conservative MP called for Lee’s expulsion from the country and urged the government to report to the municipalities.

The spies are back, but technology is the new frontier of the clash between the powers

by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

A similar request, reports the Bbc, was made by former Defense Undersecretary Tobias Ellwood, stating that “this is the kind of interference we must now anticipate and expect from China.” But, he added, “the fact that it has happened to this Parliament must push the government to act urgently”.

The Washington Post: Spying on social media Beijing is creating a list of anti-Chinese Westerners

by Massimo Basile

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cop26, a third draft released: accelerates on the objectives of carbon neutrality

November 13, 2021

In Switzerland it is enough to go to the Municipality to change sex, simplify the procedures

2 weeks ago

Shark tears a man into the sea under the eyes of four kids

November 7, 2021

From No Green Pass to No lockdown? The hypothesis of the “Austria model” to face No vax and contagions

November 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button