UK, a taxi explodes in Liverpool: one victim. Three people arrested for terrorism

Three people were arrested for terrorism in connection with the explosion of a taxi in front of the Women Hospital from Liverpool, in England, in which a person died. According to the Guardian young people – of 29, 26 and 21 years – were stopped in the area of Kensington. Investigators believe it is unlikely that the explosion, which took place just before 11 am on November 14, was caused by a breakdown in the vehicle. The flames spread rapidly. The taxi driver managed to escape before the flames spread, he is in the hospital in stable conditions. On the other hand, a passenger died.

Those arrested are accused of violating UK terrorism law (Terrorism Act). The Merseyside Police had initially excluded a political or religious terrorist matrix, and for now it continues to remain cautious on the investigative trail by merely saying that it is “open” to various options. The crime of terrorism is however contested for the modality of the ambush. The blast occurred just before noon, according to the latest information, but the news spread later. Meanwhile, the hospital and the surrounding area remain cordoned off, with a strong presence of police and firefighters. But for the dynamics and the use of explosives, the coordination of the investigation was still entrusted to counter-terrorism. “We investigate with an open mind” on the motive and circumstances of the affair, said a spokesman in the afternoon.