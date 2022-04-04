UK airlines cancel flights over COVID at Easter

LONDON (AP) — Britons going abroad for the Easter holidays faced disruption Monday as two major airlines, British Airways and easyJet, canceled dozens of flights due to staff shortages due to rising COVID-19 cases. in the United Kingdom.

Budget airline easyJet suspended 62 flights scheduled for Monday after canceling at least 222 flights over the weekend, while British Airways said the cancellation of three dozen of its 115 canceled flights on Monday was due to issues related to the pandemic. .

EasyJet “is experiencing higher than normal levels of sick employees,” a company spokesperson reported, as a result of the higher rate of COVID-19 infections across Europe.

The airline added that the number of cancellations “represents a small proportion” of the total of more than 1,600 flights planned for Monday.

Several British Airways cancellations were last minute as employees called in sick and an additional 25 as a result of a decision in recent weeks to reduce its overall flight schedule.

“While the vast majority of our flights continue to operate as planned, as a precaution we are slightly reducing our schedule from now and through the end of May while increasing them again,” the airline said.

“Aviation has been one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic, and airlines and airports are experiencing the same issues resuming operations as they deal with the ongoing impact of COVID,” it added.

The Easter school break, which starts this week, is the first time families from Britain have booked trips abroad after two years of restrictions due to the pandemic. The latest measures, including mandatory self-isolation for those infected and testing requirements for international travel, were lifted in February and March as part of the UK’s “living with COVID” plan.

But cases of the coronavirus in the UK have again skyrocketed with a rapid spread of the BA.2 variant, reaching record levels last week when official figures showed around one in 13 people had coronavirus.

Heathrow airport, the busiest in Europe, said it was anticipating delays this week because it is expected to see the largest number of travelers since the March 2020 lockdown.

Travel disruptions worsened on Monday after the Eurotunnel said services for travelers to Calais, France, were delayed for hours by a train that “temporarily stopped in the tunnel.”