UK: Boris Johnson to announce easing of COVID restrictions

Scientists warned the British government on Monday not to weaken the country’s ability to monitor and trace, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to lift a requirement that people self-isolate if they contract COVID-19.

Johnson is expected to announce before Parliament on Thursday the government’s plan to “live with COVID” by treating it like any other serious illness, such as the flu. Now isolating yourself in case of contracting COVID-19 will be an advice instead of an obligation, and the massive campaign to apply tests for the virus will be reduced.

The plan anticipates that the virus will become endemic, but will be kept under control with vaccines and treatments. Everyone over the age of 75 will be able to receive a fourth injection, as well as those over 12 who are particularly vulnerable due to a medical condition.

Johnson called on the population “not to abandon caution”, but insisted that it was time to “move away from prohibiting certain behaviors or imposing certain behaviors, and rather encourage personal responsibility.”

Some scientists, however, said the plan is very risky and could increase the number of cases of the virus and harm the country’s ability to protect against future variants.

Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, which developed AstraZeneca’s vaccine, said “the decision of when and how to relax restrictions is extremely difficult.”

He added that it is essential to maintain “vigilance on the virus, let’s say an early warning system, that alerts us when a new variant emerges and gives us the ability to detect if that new variant is causing more severe illness than omicron.”

The Johnson government lifted most restrictions in England in January, such as the obligation to present proof of vaccination to enter an enclosed space or the obligation to wear a mask, except in hospitals.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which make their own public health rules, have also lifted restrictions, albeit more gradually.