UK, British chef convicted of undercooked pie

One dead and thirty-one people intoxicated after eating shepherd’s pie, a dish made with minced lamb meat. A fraternity lunch in the village of Hinton-in-the-Hedges, Northamptonshire, UK, ended in tragedy. The fact, as reported by the Guardian, dates back to 2018, but the conviction of John Croucher, the head chef of the pub Crewe Arms at the time in charge of the kitchen, who arrived yesterday. Sarah Campbell, county judge, said: On October 8, 2018, thirty-five villagers went to the Crewe Arms for a community lunch. Thirty-two ate shepherd’s pie. A woman, Elizabeth Neuman, 92 years old, without disease, died following a gastrointestinal haemorrhage. The others were terrible.

That day Croucher was in the kitchen – continued Campbell -. The mince, prepared in a hurry, was cooked a little. Then wrapped in a sheet of cling film and placed in the refrigerator overnight. The next day was cooked again and served with hot mashed potatoes, without checking the correct cooking or the temperature at the time of serving.

Forty years, a life spent in British kitchens, Croucher was sentenced to four months in prison and a one-year suspension on charges of contravention of food law.

In court the chef said: I hate to have to admit it, but I was in a hurry. Remorse is an understatement. This episode marked my life. Now I know that I always have to check everything. Today I feel like a better chef, it’s just a pity that this was the cost to get here.

The members of the congregation of the Holy Trinity Church told the judge that they did not want to retaliate Neil Billingham, patron of the pub – a point of reference for the local community – who was in any case sentenced to pay a thousand pounds (just under 1200 euros) in court costs.

No recourse even against Croucher who no longer works at Crewe.

But before that, Judge Campbell expressed concern: The Crewe Arms is a well-known venue. Many people in the community speak of error lump sum, but looking at the facts I don’t think that’s the case. Crewe were awarded three stars in 2015 safety and hygiene inspections and only one in 2017. A sign not to be underestimated: it must improve.

Meanwhile, Billingham – who through his lawyer, Christopher Hopkins, apologized to the entire community and the Neuman family for the incident – received a fine of £ 9,000, approximately € 10,500. His company, on the other hand, is forced to pay 3,000 pounds, just over 3,500 euros.

(©) REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link