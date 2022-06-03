UK celebrates 70 years of reign of Elizabeth II

A beaming Queen Elizabeth II waved to an excited crowd outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday, as Britain kicked off four days of pageantry, parties and parades to celebrate its 70th-year reign. The celebration, called the Platinum Jubilee, has been declared a four-day holiday in the UK and will feature festivities ranging from a massive concert with idols such as the band Queen to small street parties.

Tens of thousands of flag-waving royal supporters filled the streets of London for a military parade that marked the beginning of the Platinum Jubilee events. Millions of people across the UK and the world were expected to attend street parties, watch the festivities and lighthouses in honor of the 96-year-old Queen.

Members of The Royal Family depart Buckingham Palace as they travel towards Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 pic.twitter.com/vwJsVu6mzZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2022

Elizabeth’s 70 years of reign were celebrated in other parts of the world. Pope Francis congratulated her and wished her, her family and her people “unity, prosperity and peace”.

At around 6:45 am this Thursday (local time), the real family left Buckingham Palace, in London, to start the traditional “Standard Parade” that traveled about 1 km to Horse Guards Parade, located in the center of the city.

Almost 1,500 soldiers from the Royal Guard, with their musical bands and horses, opened the four days of celebrations with a military parade. Accompanied by her cousin, the Duke of Kent, colonel of the Scots Guard, the queen greeted the troops from the balcony. Until recently, Elizabeth II greeted troops on horseback, however this year, due to mobility issues, the monarch was represented by her heir, Prince Charles.

At 73 years old, Charles gradually assumes the Queen’s functions at official events, in a progressive transition that signals an alleged end of the Elizabeth II era. The world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch has been absent from nearly every high-profile public event in recent months.

“I remain inspired by the goodwill that has been shown to me and I hope that the coming days will be an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved over the past 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm,” the Queen said in a statement as the festivities began.

Also present in the royal procession on horseback were Charles, his eldest son William, 39, and his sister, Princess Anne, 71. Charles and William’s Wives Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton were in the first of three carriages.

The couple Meghan Markle, 40, and Harry, 37, who gave up their royal duties in 2020 and moved to Los Angeles, watched the parade but did not appear on the palace balcony to greet the crowd alongside the top members of the real family.

The queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, 62, is involved in a sexual abuse against a minor in the United States since February, also did not make a public appearance at Buckingham Palace. Andrew denies committing the crime.

The party has been in the works for months, and events have been taking place since the beginning of the year. This is because two dates are commemorated in relation to Elizabeth’s arrival to the crown. The first is the 6th of February – known as Ascension Day, the date on which King George VI died and Elizabeth became the monarch of the United Kingdom – and the second is the 2nd of June, on which the ceremony took place. coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, in 1952.

A brief disturbance occurred during the parade, as several people ran in front of soldiers marching on Mall Avenue. Those involved in the incident were arrested.

Opinion polls show that Elizabeth remains very popular and respected among Britons. A survey this week found that eight out of 10 people had a positive view of her, and another survey found that three-quarters of the UK population thought she had done a good job as queen.

However, the monarchy has faced some amid the criticism for the slave-holding past of the British Empire, particularly in the former colonies. Internally, movements contrary to the current model of government in the United Kingdom are also emerging.

O The Anti-Monarchy Republic group, which is putting the “Make Elizabeth last” message on billboards across the country, said a portion of citizens were not interested in the Jubilee.