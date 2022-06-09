UK court indicted Harvey Weinstein on two new charges of sexual abuse

Harvey Weinstein to face sexual abuse charges in Britain (Reuters)

Harvey Weinstein will face two charges of sexual abuse in Britain for assaults on a woman allegedly committed in London in 1996after British prosecutors said on Wednesday they had authorized police to charge the former film producer.

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that the “charges had been authorized.” against Weinstein, 70, after a review of evidence collected by the London Metropolitan Police in their investigation.

The police said that the alleged abuses against the woman, who is now in her 50s, occurred in July and August 1996.

After allegations against Weinstein surfaced in 2017, British police said they were investigating multiple allegations of sexual abuse against Weinstein for incidents alleged to have occurred between the 1980s and 2015.

As the accusations against Weinstein continued in the United States, British police had begun investigating a series of sexual assault allegations against him in London.

Unlike many other countries, Britain does not have a statute of limitations for rape or sexual abuse.

After “an analysis of the evidence collected in his investigation”, The Crown Prosecution Service, in charge of criminal cases in England and Wales, authorized Scotland Yard on Wednesday to bring charges against the American.explained the chief of the special crimes division, Rosemary Ainslie.

Since his case broke out in 2017 in the United States, there have been the stories of almost 90 women, including the American actresses Uma Thurman, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow and the Mexican Salma Hayekaccusing Weinstein of harassment, assault or rape.

The powerful producer of films like “Pulp Fiction” (1994), “Shakeaspeare in love” (1998) and “Kill Bill” (2003) has always defended that all his sexual encounters were consensual.

The avalanche of accusations against Weinstein and his fall triggered the denunciation movement #MeToo that spread from the United States to the whole world freeing the voice of women and launching the fight against sexual assaults and crimes.

Sentenced to 23 years

Harvey Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for sexual assault (Reuters).

In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted in the United States of rape in 2013 and sexual assault in 2006 and sentenced to 23 years in prison, in a historic #MeToo verdict.

Last week, he lost his bid to have the conviction overturned by a New York appeals court.

He is now jailed in California on separate charges of sexually assaulting five women between 2004 and 2013.. If convicted, he faces up to a further 140 years in prison, so it seems unlikely that he will be extradited to the UK to stand trial.

Harvey Weinstein founded the Miramax studio with his brother Bob in the late 1970s, which was sold to Disney in 1993, and then The Weinstein Company. He was one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood.

Over the years, films produced by the Hollywood mogul have received more than 300 Oscar nominations and 81 statuettes.

His accusation in London takes place after the end of May, the British prosecution also accused the American actor Kevin Spacey, 62 years old.

Four charges of sexual assault are charged against three men, between 2004 and 2015, as a result of an investigation initiated after it was caused by similar events in the United States that were later withdrawn.

A wave of accusations against Spacey, winner of two Oscars for “American Beauty” (1999) and “Usual Suspects” (1995) and star of the successful series “House of Cards”, destroyed his successful career as of 2017, coinciding with the rise of the #MeToo movement.

According to the specialized film magazine Variety, lhe British authorities planned to request Spacey’s extradition. But he announced last week that he will appear voluntarily before a London court.

(With information from AP and AFP)

Keep reading:

Kevin Spacey will go to London to face sexual assault charges: “I will defend myself and prove my innocence”