UK drug agency approves Merck – World antiviral pill

The British drug regulatory agency (MHRA) approved today – ahead of anyone else in Europe – Molnupiravir, the first pill indicated for the treatment of Covid to be registered. The medicine, created and illustrated in recent weeks by the American giant Merck Sharp & Dohme in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, can be prescribed to anyone who is tested positive for Covid and has at least one risk factor linked to a possible serious contagion such as obesity, a heart disease, diabetes or generally over 60 years of age.

For MHRA, Molnupiravir is a “safe and effective” drug, capable of reducing the danger of hospitalization for people affected by even moderate forms of Covid-19 who have at the same time an extra risk condition. It works by interfering with the internal replication of the coronavirus. Administration, in the foreseen cases, is recommended as quickly as possible after a positive test, and in any case within 5 days