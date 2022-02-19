UK Home Office Says Amount Henry Offers To Pay For Their Security Is ‘Irrelevant’ | People

When Henry of England and Meghan Markle announced their decision, in January 2020, to leave the British royal family and go live outside the country, in this case to the United States, they knew that they were leaving behind many heavy burdens, but also many privileges that, in Enrique’s case, come from the cradle. However, there is a problem that it seems that they failed to foresee and whose consequences have been dragging on for two years: that of security. And his lawyers have dealt with this matter today before a London court.

No longer being working members of Elizabeth II’s family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to pay for their own security, something they do in the US, where they live. However, those agents do not have jurisdiction in the UK; for example, they cannot access information from the British intelligence services, which would be key to protecting them. Therefore, Enrique demands from his native country that, when he returns, he can pay for the security himself, something to which the Ministry of the Interior refuses, also accusing the prince that the amount he offers is very small. And hence this preview.

At the hearing held this Friday at the High Court of Justice in London, the prince’s lawyers have assured that Enrique, 37, and his family “are unable to return to their home” due to the lack of security that so much affects them. worries. Apparently, the youngest son of Charles of England and the late Lady Di is eager to bring his two children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK on a visit from the US, but says she can’t.

Shaheed Fatima, the prince’s legal representative, told the court: “This complaint is about the fact that the duke does not feel safe when he is in the UK because of the arrangements about his safety that began to apply in June 2021 and that will continue to apply if you decide to return. According to the magazine Hello!, the lawyer has continued to explain before the British court: “It goes without saying that he wants to return home to see his family and friends and to continue supporting the charitable causes that matter so much to him. This is and will always be his home.”

In a statement in mid-January, the prince’s spokesmen explained that he himself was willing to pay for security, although they also argued that there are other cases of “people who have left public office and maintain police protection at no cost.” “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, he served two combat tours of duty in Afghanistan, and his family has been the target of well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats in recent years. Although his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor is it a threat to him and his family, ”that letter claimed at the time.

However, according to the lawyers of the British Ministry of the Interior during the hearing, the amount that Enrique was willing to pay for that security was “irrelevant”. “The security personnel provided by the police are not available through private funding,” he has stated. He has also explained that the committee in charge of deciding on the protection of public figures and members of the royal family has already given Enrique an “exceptional status” on the occasions in which he has gone to Great Britain and “according to the functions that conducts when present,” and that the committee “will implement a particular approach to each case depending on the circumstances.”

In addition, those same lawyers have stated in writing that Enrique “has not given due respect” to the Minister of the Interior and to that committee as experts, both in decision-making on security and risks. Therefore, the Ministry is going to thoroughly examine the costs of this legal process.

Since leaving in the spring of 2020, Enrique has only been to his native country twice, at least publicly. The first was a little over a year after leaving, when in April 2021 he returned to London to attend the funeral for his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Elizabeth II. The second and last to date was on July 1 when he, along with his brother William and in the gardens of Kensington Palace, unveiled a statue in honor of his mother, Princess Diana. .