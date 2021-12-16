Uk, new record of infections: over 88 thousand, more than 1,600 from Omicron. France restricts “non-essential” travel from the UK

There France will ban i “non-essential” trips from and to United Kingdom from Saturday in an attempt to slow the spread of Omicron variant. The announcement was made by the government which explained how the arrivals will be free only for the residents French and theirs families, while travel to and from Great Britain will be limited for everyone else, either not vaccinated that vaccinated, only for “Urgent reasons”. Also because the situation across the Channel is getting worse and worse: a new record of infections, arrived at altitude 88,376 in 24 hours with ben 146 dead. At the same time, the Omicron variant infections identified are also growing: 1,691 in the last day alone, for a total of 11,708.

The government of Paris will hold a special meeting on safety Friday which will address the growing pressure on hospitals in France due to the increase in infections in the last weeks. “We will implement a drastically stricter system of controls than what we already have,” executive spokesman Gabriel Attal told broadcaster Bfm-TV, stressing that authorized travelers returning from the UK will need a anti Covid test negative carried out less than 24 hours before of departure (instead of the current 48 hours), they will have to undergo a period of forty and limits will be imposed on travel to the country for tourism.

This is not the only state that takes rigid countermeasures to try to block the spread of Omicron. After the tests imposed by Portugal and Italy, Israel extended the ban on entry into the country for foreigners until 29 December and extended the ‘red list’. Besides Great Britain And Denmark, France was included among the states at risk, Spain, Ireland, Norway, Finland, Sweden and United Arab Emirates. It is possible – according to the media – that soon too use are inserted. According to the current rules, for Israelis returning from these countries – even vaccinated ones – there is an obligation to molecular buffer before departure and on arrival and the 7-day quarantine.