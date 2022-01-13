UK, now the Tories are also demanding the resignation of Boris Johnson after the ‘party-gate’: more than 60% of his party is in favor

Everyone is furious with British Prime Minister Johnson and multiple parties are calling for his resignation. His apologies during the session of the House of Commons were not enough to placate the spirits and, indeed, the discovery of his participation in a organized party in full lockdown, in the gardens of Downing Street, and to which they were present hundreds of people, has aroused discontent even within his own party. In fact, according to what the Guardian, more than 60% of Conservative MPs are now in favor of resignation of the head of government. Even the exponent of the Tory party, William Wragg, president of the Commission for Constitutional Affairs and Public Administration, and vice president of the committee 1922 (the conservative group in the House of Commons) has spoken out strongly to ask for the intervention of the Party. The Scottish group of the Tories, by the mouth of their leader Douglas Ross, expressed his favor on his resignation. Yesterday the leader of the Labor opposition Keir Starmer, during his speech in Parliament, he had already challenged the British Prime Minister to resign. Starmer had called Johnson’s apology “worthless”, accusing him of having lied at the Room and al British people.

The “party-gate” earthquake, as it was defined by the British media, was caused by the publication of an email sent by the private secretary of the premier, Martin Reynolds, to a hundred guests in which the participants were exhorted to “bring a drink“. But this is just the umpteenth of the party scandals held during the pandemic: theDecember 8 last the government spokesperson for the Cop26 in Glasgow, Merry Stratton, she had resigned in tears from her role over an internet video that showed senior members of her staff joking about organize a Christmas party to violate the restrictions dictated by the coronavirus in the middle of the lockdown period. At the time Johnson had explained to the House of Commons that he “had enraged seeing that clip “apologizing” without reservation for the offense it caused the country “and had ordered an immediate investigation into what happened.

But now the target of the protest is precisely the premier. And in the aftermath of his apology comes condemnation from the British public opinion. The main title of the Guardian of today, January 13, is: “The future of the prime minister is on the razor’s edge after party apology ”and reports that there is widespread“ mockery ”for his claim that he did not realize he was attending a party. The Guardian he also explained that some parliamentarians are openly discussing the sending of some letters to Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee, calling for a vote of no confidence in Johnson. Brady will not reveal how many letters he has received until the threshold is reached 54 votes, but a former minister reports that the number could be around 25. The Times he titled his first page: “The Prime Minister rebel refuses to step down as polls slide further, ”while the Finantial Times writes: “Johnson addresses the demands of the tories to resign after attending the party during the lockdown “and the English newspaper the says: “I conservatives ask Boris Johnson to resign“.

In short, getting out clean this time seems difficult and for BoJo, apparently, the party seems to be over (“The party’s is over” as the title Daily Mirror on the first page of January 12).