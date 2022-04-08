UK sanctioned daughters of Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov

The United Kingdom announced this Friday -April 8- sanctions on the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, attacking the “lavish lifestyle of the circle close to the Kremlin”, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, daughters of Putin, and Yekaterina Vinokurova, daughter of Lavrov, are now banned from entering the UK, where their assets will be frozen, the British Foreign Office said.

Washington and Brussels had already taken similar measures against the daughters of the Russian president.

For its part, the United Kingdom had already sanctioned Polina Kovaleva, the daughter of Lavrov’s alleged long-term mistress.

Assuring that all the sanctions decided so far will cause an economic crisis in Russia unprecedented since the fall of the Soviet Union, the head of British diplomacy considered that more must still be approved.

“In the G7, we are working with our partners to end the consumption of Russian energy and further hit Putin’s ability to finance his illegal and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine,” said Liz Truss, quoted in the statement.

“Together, we are tightening the screws on Russia’s war machine, cutting off Putin’s sources of money,” he added.

The UK has sanctioned more than 1,200 people and companies – including 76 oligarchs – since the Russian military offensive began on February 24.

Who are the daughters of Vladimir Putin, sanctioned by the US after the massacre in Ukraine?

After White House spokesmen announced last Wednesday the new actions that the United States plans to take in retaliation against Russia for the occupation of Ukraine, and their intensification after the Bucha massacre, measures that include actions against the daughters of Vladimir Putin, the world has begun to wonder: who are these two women?

Although the Kremlin has kept secret about the details of the family life of its top leader, some information has come to light after the imposition of sanctions against them was known.

About Mariya and Katerina, women included, along with the wife of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in the new list of sanctions by the United States and the West, little is really known; however, international media have pointed out that the measures have a more symbolic than effective meaning and that, rather than economically affecting Russia, they have opted to harm people in Putin’s close circle, a leader who has maintained his “special operation” in Ukraine for more than a month, despite constant calls from the international community to cease it.

Thus, the few data that have been revealed about Putin’s heiresses indicate that women are professionals and enjoy a respectable social status within the Russian elite; however, as the Kremlin leader himself detailed in a statement years ago, they have not been marked by the trampoline of being the daughters of the presidenteven though this is an aspect that has been kept in reserve.

Putin’s daughters are the result of the relationship of more than 30 years that the Russian president had with his ex-wife, Lyudmila Putina, from whom he separated in 2013; they are currently 37 and 35 years old, respectively.

Although her father has warned that the women were educated in Russia, some sources cited by international media have distorted that assertion to point out that they were academically trained in Germany.

According to international media, Putin’s daughters were born in the territory now known as Saint Petersburg and in Dresden, a territory of the former East Germany, at a time when the Russian leader was serving the KGB there, but that after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Putin family moved to the city of Leningrad to later send the young women to train in Germany under the tutorship of Mathias Warnig, a former agent of the former German Democratic Republic. This situation has been denied by the Russian president.

About the eldest of Putin’s daughters, Mariya Vorontsovamedia like Bloomberg They have revealed that she would be close to turning 37 and that she is a doctor by profession.

Currently, Putin’s eldest daughter serves as director of an artificial intelligence (AI) center attached to Moscow State University.

About her family life, the international media points out that Putin’s eldest daughter is married to a Dutch businessman named Jorrit Faasen, who would be related to a Russian company called Stroitransgaz.

The publication indicates that the couple has lived in Moscow since 2015, clarifying that a long time ago too They resided in the Netherlands, more precisely in a region near The Hague, but had to move, due to social pressure after Russia was accused of being the country responsible for shooting down, with a missile, a Malaysian company flight. Airlines which carried 294 occupants.

In particular, media such as The country of Spain, they argued that, at the time, a group of inhabitants came to demand the deportation of the woman.

*With information from AFP

