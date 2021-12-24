UK study: “Omicron, much less likely hospitalization than Delta”

8:13

Fauci, “in 2022 we will manage the virus, now we will vaccinate everyone”

“I hope and believe that next year we can achieve a new normal of the virus, making it manageable. To do this, however, it is necessary that rich countries help poor ones to get vaccinated, and within themselves overcome resistance to immunization “. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, says this in an interview with Repubblica in which he promotes the measures against Omicron adopted by the Italian government for a specific reason: “For vaccines and masks you need the requirements, the prescriptions”. And, “if you do, then you won’t need extended lockdowns.” “Unfortunately we still have too many people, including Italy, who refuse to get vaccinated. It is the main problem “, says the virologist, according to which Omicron” certainly has a very high level of transmissibility, much more than the previous variants “, but” it seems less serious than Delta “. “However, he is concerned that if many people are infected, even in a minor way, you still have many hospitalizations and deaths” and “a large increase in cases causes a great deal of stress in the hospital system”. The ‘boosters’, Fauci points out, “give a very, very high level of protection” and “we know from South Africa that Omicron reinfects those who have already had Covid, and so if you want to protect yourself you have to get the vaccine”.