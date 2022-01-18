UK supplies arms to Kiev, Moscow amasses troops in Belarus

Russia has already amassed about 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine and now with the arrival of other vehicles and soldiers also in Belarus, the West fears an imminent invasion.

Winds of war between Russia and Ukraine: Moscow amasses troops on the border

There war between Russia and Ukraine unfortunately it seems ever closer. After the cyberattack on the institutional sites of Kiev and Despite the international appeals and mediation attempts, in fact, the moves of the two sides in the last few days and in the last hours go more and more towards the militarization of the clash, with tests of strength at the border where the presence of soldiers and vehicles becomes more and more massive. If Moscow is moving troops to Belarus, hiding behind the pretext of joint maneuvers with the Minsk army, Kiev for its part is reinforcing all border military units, also deploying anti-tank weapons received from Great Britain with the only promise that they are used for self-defense.

Military exercises in Belarus

“The military exercises aim to develop a joint plan in case of confrontation with Western forces,” Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said bluntly, explaining that in February Russian and Belarusian troops will be deployed on the border with the West for an extensive exercise. At the moment it is not known with certainty how many soldiers and vehicles will take part in the operation but what is certain is that the exercise, called Union Resolve 2022, will take place on the entire Belarusian border with Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania. This is a joint exercise aimed at simulating “the neutralization of border threats”, the defense ministry in Moscow said, raising the tension with Western countries that fear it is the signal of a possible imminent invasion of the state.

The Russia-US talks on Ukraine

Mutual accusations between the US and Moscow

For the United States, Russia is looking for a pretext to invade Ukraine while for Josep Borrell, EU high representative, Russia is trying to force a de facto integration of eastern Ukraine through massive military reinforcement in the area where For years a war has been fought between pro-Russian separatists and the government of Kiev. The Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, however, rejects the accusations e he argues that Ukraine is under US control. Russia for its part condemns the strengthening of NATO units on its borders, as well as the plans for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

British arms to Ukraine

Meanwhile, in the last few hours, a delegation of American senators has arrived in Ukraine to reiterate their support for the country and the threat of sanctions against Moscow in the event of an invasion by Russia, but mainly weapons from Great Britain have arrived in Kiev. The announcement was made by British Defense Minister Ben Wallace in Parliament. “We have decided to supply Ukraine with light defensive anti-tank weapons“Wallace said, explaining that a small number of His Majesty’s soldiers are also deployed there to train Ukrainian personnel on the weapon system.” They are not strategic weapons and do not pose a threat to Russia. They are short-range weapons intended for self-defense “, assured the minister.

The mediation of Germany

The only opening for now is the mediation of Germany which says it is ready for a serious dialogue without compromising on “fundamental principles”. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has already visited her Russian counterpart in Kiev. The idea is to try relaunch negotiations which already led to the Minsk agreements in 2015 and which provides for the involvement of diplomats from Germany, Ukraine, France and Russia. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, however, was clear: We must not neglect the movements of the troops. They are huge and pose a threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty. Russia will pay a high price if it takes military action against its neighbor. “