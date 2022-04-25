UK travel rules ‘disproportionate and inconsistent’

“The way the (UK) government introduced international travel restrictions during the pandemic was inconsistent, confusing the industry and passengers.” This is denounced by a report by the Transport Committee of the British Parliament released this Monday that confirms how the aviation sector, which connects the country with the rest of the world, experienced serious economic difficulties due to government restrictions “that were not based on a scientific consensus. “When international travel restarted in the summer of 2021, the industry, its workforce and passengers were subject to a traffic light system. which was opaque, ambiguous and inconsistent . Government restrictions on international travel during the pandemic were disproportionate regarding risks to public health,” the parliamentarians maintain.

This Monday, the committee, chaired by the conservative parliamentarian Huw Merriman, has made public ‘UK Aviation: Reform for Takeoff’, a detailed report on the actions of the Boris Johnson Executive on international travel during the pandemic and how he can now support the recovery of the sector. “The government has not always been transparent about how decisions on international travel restrictions were reported or made,” he stresses.

According to the document, the reintroduction of travel restrictions had little effect on the spread of the omicron variant. The government seemed aware of that outcome and reversed most of those restrictions too late in early January 2022, MPs say.

“Overly strict international travel restrictions can have unintended consequences, such as encouraging countries not to report variants of concern for fear of experiencing negative economic effects,” the report warns.

Regarding the destinations that with the COVID traffic light were placed on the red list, the document indicates that when using the number of cases as an indicator, “there is no evidence that the requirement that travelers from certain countries quarantine in a hotel, instead of at a place of your choice, The coronavirus situation in the UK has improved compared to other European countries.

The report analyzes travel restrictions in the country in the last two years.

In this regard, it highlights that 2021, the total number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom (10.6 million) it was greater than that of Germany (5.4 million) or Spain (4.4 million), for example.

With regard to testing, he notes how the cost of testing has become a deterrent to travel abroad, affecting the aviation sector and the UK’s economic recovery.

The report confirms that the Executive wanted to balance the needs of the economy with maintaining public health during the pandemic. “However, it has not always been transparent about how decisions on international travel restrictions were reported or made,” complaint

In this sense, it illustrates with the example of Germany, where the committee traveled to study how the restrictions were implemented. “Authorized sources unofficially described a transparent and collaborative dialogue between the private sector and the government. Representatives of the German aviation industry stated that they could participate in the German government’s decisions on international travel,” he recounts.

“The decision-making process was not transparent, consistent, or based on scientific consensus. The arbitrary nature of fifteen different changes to the restrictions imposed on travelers also left them struggling to travel in the face of a confusing system of ‘traffic lights’, access to affordable COVID tests and secure refunds.”

recovery plan

The document indicates that once the economic recovery of aviation is already underway, “it must be a priority” for the Government publish the recovery plan for the sector. “That strategy must be published no later than June 1, 2022, when the summer travel season will begin in earnest,” it says.

In this way, the Transport Committee calls on the Executive to incorporate international travel in its future pandemic resilience planning, developing a transparent and predictable system that can be used to facilitate safe international travel during possible future health crises.

“The Government’s strategy for the recovery of the aviation sector must include the commitment to develop said plan”, defends

Likewise, in the face of future crises, it urges the establishment of a set of tools for international travel based on the following principles:

International travel restrictions should be evidenced by transparent advice and analysis made available to the public by the Government.

Such analysis should detail the rationale and evidence for why such restrictions are considered effective, considering both public health and economic factors.

The process must allow affected sectors, primarily the aviation and travel industries, to be represented.

As in Germany, the restrictions must be agreed interdepartmental with the same voice of the Department of Transport and the Department of Health and Social Care.

Any restrictions on international travel must be proportionate and comparable to those in place in the rest of the UK economy.

When the Government imposes future coronavirus restrictions on the international travel industry, and when such restrictions are not applied in a comparable manner to the national economy, the Executive must compensate the industry for the economic loss suffered.

In addition, the committee calls for a global task force to promote international travel standard requirements.

Easter problems

On the other hand, the committee also criticizes the Government’s response to the operational crisis that has plagued the airport sector in recent weeks and especially at Easter, with airports struggling to have enough staff to meet demand due to high levels of coronavirus casualties, among other factors.

The committee asserts that it is wrong that the Government blamed the aviation sector when its ability to function normally had been affected by the restrictions “and the lack of certainty offered by the ministers”

“The government’s action was inconsistent. He left the industry and passengers confused and unable to plan ahead,” he notes.

“This caused a serious economic deficit for the aviation sector. Thousands of people lost their jobs. Many more were unable to visit their loved ones. England’s coronavirus restrictions on international travel were imposed without an overall assessment of their impact, a point underlined by the recent National Audit Office report.