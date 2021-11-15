Ukraine: A council member declares 124 bitcoins

For a few months already Ukraine, with the push of President Zelensky, is opening up to the Bitcoin market and cryptocurrencies and so recently a member of the Ukrainian council, Vladimir Pachesny, said he owns 124 BTC and 500 Tesla shares.

The relationship between Ukraine and Bitcoin

The government’s objective, which looks to the future, is to transform the country into an Eastern European colossus in terms of crypto assets. Thus, on 8 September last Parliament approved a provision that led to the legal use of virtual currency.

The provision also includes a definition under partial regulation of the same cryptocurrencies. Only a short time ago, however, in Ukraine the use of Bitcoin and the like it was seen as a real illegal act due to the high percentage of scams that were recorded in relation to digital finance.

However, the data show a wide spread of cryptocurrencies in the country. The Singaporean company Triple-A made a recent estimate that shows a net 12.7% of the population that can be matched to the use and the possession of Bitcoin.

According to many experts, this opening towards cryptocurrencies is also linked to the relationship between Bukele, Current President of the State of El Salvador and the incumbent Ukrainian President.

Just two months ago the government representatives of Volodymyr Zelensky were received by Bukele in view of a mutual subscription that would implement a cryptocurrency regulation plan.

Ukraine lends itself to a practical implementation of mining due to its diversification of energy sources. There are many companies that currently manage profits and implement initiatives related to Bitcoin and the blockchain world.

The statistics and reports made public that arise from the equity analysis of private individuals in the country however, they bring conflicting data. A Ukrainian official was found to own, for example, $ 8 million in cryptocurrencies.

Ukraine: annual income in cryptocurrencies

This news is also the mirror of another problem related to the regulation of digital assets. There are several officials in the country who have had problems with their annual double tax return.

In September, for example, a board member said aver lost 42 BTC as these were in a hardware wallet in a machine that had been stolen. And of course it is not known whether this is the truth, since it is difficult to prove the ownership of these cryptocurrencies.

Investments in cryptocurrencies they have become a hot topic among Ukrainian politicians who have invested in this field in recent years.

Vladimir Pachesny, as well as other officials, have come to the fore for their cryptocurrency investments dating back to 2013. Pachesny is neither the first cryptocurrency investor among officials in Ukraine.

An April report revealed that government representatives held 46,351 BTC worth $ 2.6 billion.

The question has been on the table for some time dof the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) who has made it known that he will check all numbers.