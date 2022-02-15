Ukraine, a Russian suicide? The indiscretion that can rewrite the history of the tsar – Libero Quotidiano





Vladimir Putin? “You have committed a gigantic mistake launching into this operation “. Words of Bernard Guetta, French MEP since 2019 but formerly a journalist and correspondent in Moscow: in short, one who knows Russia well and above all its leader. “He had bet on the weakness and disunity of Westerners – he added in the interview given to The print – not only did his provocation close ranks among the 27 EU countries and brought them together, but it also considerably brought the US and the European Union closer together within NATO ”.





However, this does not mean that there will not be an armed conflict: “The certainty is that no one knows, not even Putin”. The latter, according to Guetta, finds himself in a cruel situation: “he does nothing or almost nothing and will give the impression of retreating. Or he invades all or a part of Ukraine and will embark on a political-military adventure of which will have a hard time dealing with the consequences“. On the other side of the fence there are the US and Europe which seem to be acting together in this crisis: “Is Joe Biden to be trusted? Within the limits that they themselves have set “.





According to Guetta, the Americans have no intention of intervening militarily in Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion: “There will be no American military protection. But, like the EU states, they are convinced that the invasion must be sanctioned. And it would be with extremely tough economic measures ”.