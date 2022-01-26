Ukraine, a trip to the divided city of Kharkhiv: between those who challenge Putin to the invasion and nostalgics who blame the “coup nationalists of Kiev”

by Gabriele Lagonigro

The battle is still being played on a diplomatic level, albeit the relentless deployment of Russian troops near the border and daily dispatch of American and British armaments towards Kiev they do not promise a peaceful future. But there is a more internal and silent war than in Ukraine it is fought every day. It is the most subtle, because it destroys friendships, families and undermines social equilibrium. It is the one that contrasts those who look to the West, to Europe, to individual freedoms, and those who, despite everything, still feel part of a Soviet (post) microcosm.

Kharkiv, the second city in a country twice the size of Italy, is the most striking example of this. Industrial, industrious, one and a half million inhabitants of which 100 thousand university students, but so dangerously close to the border. And today, more than ever, at the mercy of external winds of war and an internal conflict between those who feel proudly Ukrainian and those who wink at Russia.

“I don’t know if Moscow will decide to attack us – he confesses to Ilfattoquotidiano.it Sasha60 years old, who every morning, despite the 10 degrees below zero of this freezing end of January, stays in the marquee of ploshchad Svoboda (piazza Libertà) to gather together with other comrades aids and medicines to be sent to the military in Kiev on the front of the Donbass – But if they did, here in Kharkiv the resistance plan and counterattack“. In the eastern territories in the hands of the separatists, the conflict, which has been going on for eight years, has already caused 14 thousand victims, but if Putin were to prepare for a massive invasion, the toll would become dramatically heavier. “Relations with Russia will never be the same as before – continues the volunteer – and if they want total war, we will be ready to fight”. All? Not really. “50% of our fellow citizens would sacrifice themselves for our sovereignty but the other half would support the enemy. It’s sad, but that’s the way it is ”. In short, what little remains of national unity hangs by a thread.

In the event of an escalation, Kharkiv would be the first major city to suffer. The border is 40 kilometers away and beyond that from the east the armies of fly they could easily enter from the south, right from the occupied regions of Donetsk And Lugansk. But in addition to the external snare, it is the same to worry social fabric of this metropolis. The youngest and most educated stay with Kiev, the elderly, retirees and the less well-off are lined up on the other side. The conflict is daily between friends, in the family, at work. In Kharkiv the vast majority speak Russianmany families have relatives across the border, just as many were “invited” to move to eastern Ukraine during the years ofSoviet Union, precisely to avoid nationalist drifts. The streets are carpeted with calls to arms for those young people who want to enter the military career. At school, on TV and in all public spaces it is now mandatory to speak in Ukrainian but the city remains divided.

“Fear? Of what? ”, She replies laconic Olgabeautician in Sumskaya, the main shopping street. “The Russians will not invade usit is our pro-Western government that has built all this rhetoric and it is Kiev with its own nationalist moves stirred up spirits after the 2014 coup d’état. We have nothing to fear from the Russians ”. Certainly, even for Putin it would not be a walk in the park: in 2014 the Ukrainian army was weak, unprepared and corrupt and did not lift a finger against the annexation of the Crimea. Today the situation is different. The Americans and the British are heavily arming Kiev which now has more professional troops and military equipment to resist for a long time. But Ukraine must first win another battle, which is perhaps the most difficult: that of internal unity. A civil war in the East would disintegrate the country.