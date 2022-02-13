Ukraine, a ‘very dangerous’ situation for Germany. United States and Great Britain withdraw the Osce observers from Kiev: “It seems to be in Munich in 1938”

The situation of the Ukrainian crisis has become “critical”. This was stated by a German government source, on the eve of the Chancellor’s visits to Kiev and Moscow Olaf Scholz, in anticipation for next Tuesday. “Our concern has grown” and “we think the situation is critical, very dangerous,” the source explained to reporters in Berlin. And the German president Frank-Walter SteinmeierIn his first speech after re-election, it was clear: “We are in the midst of a risk of military conflict, of a war in Eastern Europe and it is Russia that is responsible. I appeal to President Putin: he loosens the noose around Ukraine’s neck and we look together for a path that preserves peace in Europe ”. Yesterday the day was particularly troubled and tense. The late afternoon phone call between the US president Joe Biden and the president Vladimir Putin it does not appear to have made progress for a situation that remains stalled and shrouded in uncertainty. To throw water on the fire it is Kiev, which continues to invite calm and to judge disproportionate the titles that are read in these hours. According to the Ukrainian government there is no reason to close its airspace. “It doesn’t make sense and it would look a lot like self-isolation,” he said Mykhailo Podolyakadvisor to the Ukrainian president, according to reports from the English newspaper Guardian. The decision was confirmed by the Kiev Transport Minister: “It remains open and the government is working to prevent risks for airlines”. In the past few hours, however, the Dutch Klm announced the suspension of all flights to Ukraine. On February 13, a flight from Madeira – in Portugal – and bound for Kiev landed in Moldova by decision of the company that operated it, SkyUp.

Even Paris, after the interview between Emmanuel Marcon and Putin, has made it known that he had not had any indication from Moscow on the intention of an imminent invasion as instead proposed by the White House. Same prudent line signed by Ankara in the afternoon. Washington last night denied that the US submarine that Moscow had announced that it had intercepted in Russian territorial waters were actually located in maritime areas belonging to Moscow. After speaking with Japan and South Korea, the US secretary of state Antony Blinken he said that the “via diplomatic remains open “ although the risks of armed conflict have grown. Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Advisor, said in an interview with CNN that the United States and allies are working on sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs.

For now, the most significant news of the day is the withdrawal from Ukraine of the US and British OSCE observers, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. A spokesman for the British Foreign Office quoted by Cnn he said that “In line with our responsibilities, we have taken the decision to withdraw our seconded observers from the OSCE SMM mission. We take the safety of our staff very seriously ”. Interviewed by Sunday Times the British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace he likened Western diplomatic efforts to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine toagreement with Nazi Germany before World War II. In an interview with Sunday Times the London minister said “There is an atmosphere reminiscent of Monaco in some Western countries” referring to the conference that was held in the city of Bavaria in 1938 which he delivered to Adolf Hitler parts of the then Czechoslovakia in the unsuccessful attempt to avoid the great conflict in Europe. Great Britain, together with the United States, is the country that has taken the most aggressive posture towards Moscow. Unlike France, Germany and Italy, much more inclined to dialogue. From Warsaw, the Minister of the Interior of the government – Mariusz Kaminski – made it known that Poland is preparing to welcome refugees in the event of an escalation.

“These decisions can only cause the our serious concern“, The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the OSCE choice Maria Zakharova. Previously, according to reports from the Tax, Vladislav Berdichevsky, chairman of the parliamentary committee for foreign affairs of the Donetsk People’s Republic, had reported that the personnel of the OSCE mission in Ukraine of the United States and the United Kingdom would be ordered to leave the Donbass. The United States and Russia are accusing each other of wanting to create an accident in the Donbass at a time of very high tension.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Olympic team present at the Beijing Games 2022 followed the example of Vladyslav Heraskevych, a skeleton athlete who displayed the ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign during his race, making “a unanimous call for peace” through a statement on social media: “Even though we are thousands of kilometers away from our homeland, mentally we are with our families and our friends “. The message does not explicitly mention Russia and the military situation in the country. The International Olympic Committee prohibits protest gestures during the Olympics but at the same time has no intention of taking action against the Ukrainian athlete because ‘no war’ “is a message we can all relate to,” said Christophe Dubi, executive director of the Olympic Games. “We all clearly want peace – the IOC spokesman Mark Adams underlined – The athletes themselves agreed that the races and the podium are not the place for any kind of message because we must remain politically neutral”. An ‘effort for peace’ is also requested by Pope Francis during the Angelus: “Let us pray in silence”.