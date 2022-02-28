Ukraine: a Western theater of operations against Russia › World › Granma

The use, by the Ukrainian Army, of prohibited ammunition, containing phosphorus, against Russian military units, the destruction of the largest plane in the world, the Ukrainian decision to form the International Defense Legion –made up of foreign volunteers–, the activation in Russia of the special alert regime to the Strategic Dissuasion Forces, an avalanche of sanctions and announcements of negotiation between both parties on the Belarusian border are some of the main headlines that this Sunday the fourth day of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine .

Faced with an extremely complex scenario, the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN) approved a resolution to convene a special session of the General Assembly, according to Russia Today.

At the Council meeting, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, noted that Western countries have turned Ukraine into “a pawn in their geopolitical game, not caring at all about the interests of the people.” In addition, he stated that the alleged indiscriminate use of force by Russia and the attacks on nurseries and hospitals are lies and falsehoods.

The high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, told the press that the bloc’s foreign ministers agreed to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine worth 450 million euros.

In addition, he announced that about 50% of the financial reserves of the Central Bank of Russia are in the G7 countries, which will block them and paralyze their assets.

After the statement, the Central Bank of Russia explained that “it has the necessary resources and instruments to maintain financial stability and guarantee the operational continuity of the financial sector.”

For her part, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed to the European Union (EU) to ban the broadcast of the Russia Today channel and the news broadcast of the Sputnik agency.

In addition, the US, EU, UK and Canada agreed to disconnect from the Swift interbank system all Russian banks already sanctioned by the international community.

Aviation restrictions are added to the measures: there are already more than a dozen nations that have restricted their airspace to Russian aircraft.

An encouragement for the world are the announcements of negotiations between the parties, although until the closing of this information only the Russian delegation was in Belarus. Moscow assured that it will not suspend military operations during the talks.