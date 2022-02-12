Ukraine, according to the US, Russia is ready to invade but Kiev invites its citizens to calm down. Today Putin talks to Marcon, tomorrow with Biden

The US secretary of state Antony Blinken he reiterated this morning that there are signs of aMoscow escalation in Ukraine. “We continue to see very worrying signs of an escalation of Russia, such as the arrival of new troops on the border with Ukraine,” he said speaking at a press conference from Fiji. Yesterday there was news and rumors that the United States fears that Moscow may move within the next week. The forces deployed along the borders, approx 130 thousand soldiers Russians are now sufficient to initiate the invasion of the country. It should not be forgotten, however, that the one between Moscow and Washington is, at least for now, above all one war of nerves and that such announcements can fit into this scenario to increase mutual pressure. The government of Ukraine asked its citizens to keep calm and avoid panic. “At the moment it is crucial to remain calm, united within the country, to avoid destabilizing actions that create panic”, reads a note from the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, Russia has begun to reduce its diplomatic staff in Kiev. This was announced by the Moscow Foreign Ministry. “Fearing possible provocations on the part of the Kiev regime or third countries, we have decided to optimize the Russian diplomatic staff present in Ukraine ”, reads a statement. The Belgium advised its citizens to leave Ukraine and avoid going there. “If the situation worsens, an evacuation from Ukraine cannot be guaranteed. It is therefore advisable to leave the country while it is still possible“, Warns the Belgian government. Similar invitations have come from Holland, Great Britain, Israel, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Yesterday the United States called on its citizens to leave the country later 48 hours and diplomatic personnel still in Kiev should leave the country today. However, it is important to note how, at the moment, the European Union is not carrying out any evacuation or recommending it to Union citizens. The video interview between the US president is scheduled for tomorrow Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Today the Russian leader should instead have a second face to face with the French president Emmanuel Macron.