Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking Kiev telecom tower

The Ukrainian authorities have accused the Russian Army on Tuesday of having attacked the telecommunications tower in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, with a projectile.

This has been transferred by the advisor to the Minister of the Interior of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, who has published a message on his Telegram channel in which he attaches a video and a photo in which a column of smoke can be seen in the place where it rises. tower.

“The Nazis of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin have just attacked the Kiev television tower. Hate,” Gerashchenko added.

Later, the State Emergency Services of Ukraine (SES) have reported through their Facebook account that, as a result of this alleged Russian attack, at least five people have died and another five are injured.

In this sense, Gerashchenko has launched another message on Telegram in which he has released images and videos of the scene of the event in which several bodies can be seen lying on the ground. “The civilized world watches and is horrified,” she lamented.

For his part, both the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, and his foreign minister, Dimitro Kuleba, have denounced the events and lamented that this same place was already the scene of barbarism committed by the Nazis.

“On September 29 and 30, 1941, the Nazis killed more than 33,000 Jews here. 80 years later, the Russian Nazis attack this same land to exterminate Ukrainians,” Kuleba warned on his Twitter profile.

“What is the use of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world remains silent when a bomb falls on the same site as Babi Yar? (…) History is repeating itself,” Zelensky pointed out in this regard. .

The Ukrainian authorities have denounced early this Tuesday an air attack against an administrative building located in the main square of Kharkov, the second most populous city in the country.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry has warned that a series of “high-precision” attacks against Ukrainian intelligence facilities in Kiev is being prepared.