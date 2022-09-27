News

Ukraine accuses Russia of “terrorism” after the mysterious “unprecedented” leaks suffered by the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic

Gas bubbles from the leaking Nord Stream 2 reaching the Baltic Sea surface in the area show the disturbance of a well over a kilometer in diameter near Bornholm

Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden on Monday reported underwater explosions around the pipes of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which that same day suffered gas leaks.

The operators of ethese two big russian gas pipelines supplying gas to Europe They had reported damage to their facilities on Monday.

The Ukrainian government assured that leaks were provoked by Russia in a “terrorist attack”, while the governments of several countries of the European Union spoke of “sabotage”.

The operator of Nord Stream 1 said on Monday that subsea lines simultaneously suffered “unprecedented” damage in one day, while operators of Nord Stream 2 warned of a loss of pressure in the pipeline.

