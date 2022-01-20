Ukraine, alert from the United States and Germany: Russian military activities increase

Germany and the United States through their representatives jointly ask Russia to take detente steps in managing the crisis with Ukraine. In the press conference called a Berlin the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, reiterates that: “The partners of the West speak with one voice when it comes to Russia. This unity gives us strength“.” We have a common assessment of Ukraine’s security “- adds German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock alongside Blinken. sanctions, he explains, there is a common position. “We will impose heavy costs on Moscow“if he were to choose the path of aggression in Ukraine, clarifies the US secretary of state.

Moreover, the US had already clearly announced that a new aggression against Ukraine would be followed by consequences. Yet Blinken specifies that at the moment the American goal is “dialogue, not aggression“. Minister Baerbock agrees, despite the fact that Russia has so far demonstrated that it speaks” another language “since”military activities increase“. But if the diplomatic path should fail, I’m already in the studio”more effective sanctions, so that they really have an impact “- clarifies the German minister.