Ukraine and NATO at the center of the meeting – Corriere.it

The Ukrainian crisis, with American reports of an imminent invasion by Moscow, will be the crucial theme of the video call between the presidents of the United States and Russia

This morning at 10, 16 in Italy, Joe Biden And Vladimir Putin they will connect for the expected online summit onUkraine. Last night the American president made a round of phone calls with some European allies. Surprisingly Biden consulted the partners of the so-called Quint format, a small group of NATO to which they belong UK, France, Germany And Italy. This body never dealt directly with Ukrainian crisisto. Biden, therefore, called Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Boris Johnson and Mario Draghi. Late in the evening the White House released a short note to sum up the content of the interviews.

First, the leaders discussed theirs shared concern on the growing and massive Russian military deployment on the border withUkraine. The four Europeans more Biden, noted the more and more aggressive propaganda of Moscow, they launched a kind of last appeal to Putin to alleviate tensions and bring the issue back into the pipeline diplomatic confrontation. Of course the phone call from Biden to Dragons it has aroused generally positive reactions in Italy.

And legitimate to interpret

this contact

like identification from the American side of a international role of the Italian government. All the more reason after the presidency of a year of G20 able to involve in multilateral dialogue also China And Russia.

well for light all the way through the press release of the White House. It turns out then that i five heads of state and the Government agreed to entrust the task of solving the Ukrainian crisis above all to Normandy format which comprises France, Germany, Russia it’s the same Ukraine. These States should be the ones to relaunch theMinsk Agreement, revised in 2015 and not formally signed by Russia. That protocol, in a nutshell, provides that Kiev resume check of the eastern borders and therefore of the Donbass for seven years occupied by militiamen supported by fly. In return the Ukrainian parliament must reform there Constitution, assigning greater autonomy to the eastern regions.

But this pattern now outdated in fact. Today the real problem is that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenski wants bring the country in Born. A’hypothesis simply unacceptable for Putin who fears to find himself with the enemy missiles lined up on the border. From here the negotiated direct between Biden and Putin. The Russian leader shows up at the table after amassing 175 thousand

soldiers at the Ukrainian border; Biden, on the other hand, goes in advance discovery, counting on the support of the big four European countries. Although difficult to predict to what extent Italy, France And Germany (there is less doubt about the United Kingdom) would be willing to support the application of economic sanctions ever seen to Russia, in case of military invasion.