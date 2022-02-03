Ukraine and Russia, Biden sends three thousand soldiers to the East. And it’s a London-Moscow air challenge

NEW YORK Technical tests of invasion. The Russian Defense TV channel yesterday broadcast images of the exercises carried out by its soldiers deployed in Belarus, on the border with theUkraine. In the short film, columns of armored vehicles are seen marching with guns leveled on a flat ground reminiscent of the Ukrainian landscape, while combat helicopters watch the advance in the sky. This phase of “defensive coordination” will last for a week, and will be followed by large maneuvers that will interest the entire Russian contingent in the friendly country, which numbers between 25 and 30 thousand soldiers. They are propaganda footage, but they push the prospect of the attack becoming real even further. And to confirm this hypothesis, the American Maxar Technologies shows satellite images which show that the Russian troops quartered close to the borderuntil a few days ago left as a vanguard function, have recently equipped themselves with real camps that allow us to imagine positions in the process of consolidation, and which could provide rear-end support in the event of an invasion.

Challenge between heaven and earth – The tension extends far beyond Ukraine’s hot borders. Yesterday some British Typhoons took off, protected by an anti-radar shield, to intercept four Russian jets that had approached the area of ​​interest of Great Britain, and forced them to change course before they could violate national airspace. The United States they respond with their own movement of troops, all within the borders of NATO, but which certainly do not help to ease the tension. Joe Biden sends 1,700 marines to Poland and another 300 to Germany, while a 1,000-strong armored unit will move from Germany to Romania. Behind them are the 8,500 soldiers activated by Biden in the United States last week for a possible expansion of the NATO “response force”, whose activation requires the consensus of all thirty member countries. «Putin is continuing to deploy new troops around the borders of Ukraine; the latest arrivals are from the last hours in Belarus and western Russia, but also in the Mediterranean and the North Atlantic. – Pentagon spokesman John Kirby accuses – This is not the attitude of those who are ready to retrace their steps and seek an agreement ». The reaction of Putin is identical, who complained two days ago in the televised speech in Moscow that the pressure of the US and NATO on Russia also closes “the small opening” of the negotiations that are still underway.

Mediation at the stake – The problem is that the negotiation at the moment seems to be stuck on irreconcilable positions. This can be seen by reading the documents that Washington and Brussels have sent to Moscow in recent days, and that the Spanish newspaper El Pais published yesterday causing new diplomatic friction. The US one reaffirms already known positions: willingness to agree on the deployment of missiles in Europe, and to limit the presence of US military in Ukraine to the sole function of logistical support, provided that Russian soldiers are withdrawn. The missives make no reference to the points that Putin continues to consider key to entering into an agreement: the guarantee against any future temptation to admit Ukraine to NATO, and the withdrawal of the allied forces from any strategic position acquired after 1997 close to the borders of the former USSR. Instead, the writings contain new threats: if Russia does not show its willingness to withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border within a short time, NATO will be forced to reinforce its defensive forces. If Kiev has been shaking for weeks now in the face of the hypothesis of a war development, Moscow and Washington are not immune from the controversy. In the Russian capital, 2,000 citizens signed a letter denouncing the “war party” led by Putin. In the US, some Republican deputies are asking Biden a total disengagement from the Ukrainian crisis, so far removed from the immediate national interests that their isolationist champion, Donald Trump, had pursued until last year.