Ukraine and Russia, what are the consequences of a war? The risk of a global escalation from China to Taiwan

Major military maneuvers in the east, while the tension linked to a possible invasion of Russia in Ukraine rises. Europe runs for cover fearing possible reprisals in gas supplies already below the guard level – Russian ones represent 40% of the continent’s needs – and hybrid attacks on its IT systems, while the United States could recalibrate its military commitment from Pacific war outbreaks back to the Old Continent. Today diplomacies continue to negotiate, between Paris and Brussels, to avoid Europe’s energy escalation and collapse.

Ukraine, NATO strengthens defense

The NATO countries yesterday flexed their muscles, sending ships and fighters to the Eastern front “to strengthen our deterrence and defense capacity, while Russia continues to increase its military presence in and out of Ukraine”. The winds of war bend the European stock exchanges (yesterday negative closing of all the main continental markets) and create a climate of maximum alert among all the main Western leaders, gathered in the late evening yesterday by Joe Biden on a video link. If you want to scroll through the names of the interlocutors of the unscheduled meeting, the emergency is palpable: there are the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, that of the European Council Charles Michel, but also various national leaders, from Mario Draghi to German Olaf Scholz, from French Emmanuel Macron to Polish Andrzej Duda, up to British Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “European and transatlantic unity”, assure the reports of the confrontation, even if on the one hand the Alliance is flexing its muscles and on the other the European Union is still trying the card of dialogue with Moscow.

The United States

In Washington, the issue of a deployment of special forces in Europe under NATO command was at the center of a confrontation between the State Department, the Pentagon and President Joe Biden: up to 8500 units that the US could mobilize. An unexpected return to the European field for the Biden administration’s foreign agenda at a time when tensions in the Asian quadrant – the number one priority since the Democratic president took office in the White House – are not lacking. Taiwan, the world’s leading producer of essential microchips for high-tech industries – from automobiles to defense – continues to have Beijing’s breath on its neck and has just accused China of having conducted the largest air raid into its skies in recent years. months, while North Korea returns to regularly launch ballistic missiles to provoke Washington. Since early January, the Kim Jong-un regime has fired the same number of missiles as in all of 2021.

The balances in the East

In short, the balances in the East do not promise anything good while the Western chancelleries are busy averting the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. On the other hand, with regard to the spotlights returning to Europe, NATO and the US have begun a series of patrolling activities in the Mediterranean as part of a long-planned exercise. It is the first time since the Cold War that a US aircraft carrier, the Harry Truman, passes under the command of the Alliance, according to NATO. The perfect storm is intertwined with the energy dossier and the rally in gas prices that has held Europe hostage since last autumn (yesterday the Ttf benchmark index jumped 11%). The alarm about underground gas stocks that continue to fall below the 50% warning level is high: with the crisis scenario igniting, diplomats are working to identify supplies capable of replacing the volumes of Russian gas a in the face of Gazprom’s drastic reduction in daily sales on the spot market and the risk of new sanctions against Moscow which would also affect the taps. Today the NATO Council meets to talk about the continent’s energy security and relief to Europe to ease the grip of price increases: the meeting will also be attended by EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, who has initiated contacts with research partners of gas for Europe, in preparation for the two missions that next week will see it first in Azerbaijan and then in the USA. Yesterday von der Leyen assured that the EU is working on response plans to any Russian threats “from energy to cyber-security”.

Repatriation from the embassies

In the background, the repatriation operations of the relatives of the staff of the embassy in Kiev announced by the US authorities, also followed closely by Australia and the United Kingdom. London, in particular, also evacuated some officials citing the “growing threat” of Moscow in Ukraine. Patience begins to run out in the face of the more than 100,000 troops that Moscow has amassed on the eastern border of Ukraine and the fears, re-launched yesterday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, of a “lightning military operation” ordered by the Kremlin which would aim to capture of Kiev. Yesterday it was the head of the Atlantic Alliance who made it clear that “NATO will continue to take the necessary measures to protect and defend all allies”, strengthening its presence in the east, “not a threat to Russia, but a response proportionate to what happens in Ukraine “. Denmark, for example, has ordered the dispatch of a frigate to the Baltic Sea and four fighters to Lithuania, Spain is ready to send naval units to the Black Sea and, like the Netherlands, air units to Bulgaria, while France would send troops in Romania.

The EU signal to Russia

Military deterrence is also accompanied by political pressure: yesterday in Brussels the EU foreign ministers (absent Luigi Di Maio, who remained in Italy for the Quirinale match) sent a clear signal to Russia and accelerated the development of new sanctions, which would be ready in case of aggression. “If diplomacy fails, we are ready to react with swift, determined and united action,” said EU High Representative Josep Borrell, inviting Moscow to stop the escalation and return to dialogue, a line supported transversally by the capitals, from Rome in Berlin. The European Commission has also allocated a new financial aid package for Kiev worth 1.2 billion euros: «Ukraine is a free and sovereign state. The EU is at its side, ”announced von der Leyen. At the top of the European chancelleries there was also, via videoconference, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who however failed to convince his European colleagues to order the evacuation of their respective embassies: “I don’t think there is any need”, Borrell commented at the end, confirming instead the concrete possibility of having an emergency summit of EU ministers in Kiev.

The meeting in Paris

Today, meanwhile, the diplomats of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine are returning to meet in Paris in the Normandy format. In Berlin, on the other hand, Macron and Scholz are seen. Judging by the statements, for now the wall against the wall is not breaking: for the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, NATO and the US would, if anything, be increasing tensions with “hysterical announcements”. Meanwhile, the dictator of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has confirmed that if the temperature rises he will support Vladimir Putin’s troops: in response to the deployment of NATO forces, Minsk says it is ready to “send an entire contingent” to the border.