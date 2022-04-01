Ukraine announces the start of a new round of negotiations with Russia

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia began this Friday a new round of negotiations in videoconference format to achieve a solution to the conflict between the two countries, after Moscow’s decision to invade the neighboring nation.

Mykhailo Podoliak, one of the members of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation who is also an adviser to Volodomir Zelensky, the country’s president, announced the start of this new round of talks, the local Ukrinform agency reported.

“Negotiations continue by videoconference, with the participation of working subgroups,” the official said.

The last contacts between the two countries took place on March 29 in the city of Istanbul under the mediation of the Turkish Government.

In those contacts there was no progress to achieve a ceasefire in the war that has ravaged Ukraine since last February 24, but Moscow promised to reduce its offensive on kyiv and other important cities in the country.

Ukraine asks Russia, among other things, to sign an international treaty to guarantee the country’s security in the future, according to the sources.

The presidential adviser has not given more details about this new round of dialogue between the two sides.