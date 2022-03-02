Ukraine asked for donations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to continue fighting: how much money has it raised

Ukraine expands the list of cryptocurrencies that it will accept to receive donations (REUTERS).

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian government and NGOs assisting the armed forces received more than 35,000 donations of crypto assets and -until this Tuesday afternoon- they have already raised USD 35 million, according to data from the Elliptic portal. Even an NFT from the “Cryptopunk” series became the property of the Ukrainian Government, by way of donation.

In the midst of war with the forces of Russia, Ukraine is expanding the list of cryptocurrencies it will accept for donations. The thing is crypto assets became an alternative means of high-value crowdfunding. They allow immediate cross-border donations and, in turn, allow you to avoid financial institutions that could block payments made.

Funds intended for Ukraineto face the fight against the Russian invasion, they were mostly Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). An NGO received a single Bitcoin donation in the amount of $3 million, while Polkadot founder, Gavin Wooddonated USD 5.8 million.

The Ukrainian NGO Come Back Alive received several million dollars in crypto donations

On the other hand, a donation worth $1.86 million was made, which appears to have been made as a result of the sale of NFTs originally intended to raise funds for Julian Assange. Added to this, two Bitcoin donations were received from a single address worth $1.7 million.

A CryptoPunk NFT worth about $200,000 was also sent to the Ethereum account of the Ukrainian government.

The Ukrainian NGO Come Back Alivewhich supports the military, also received several million dollars in crypto donations after placing the order through their social networks and web pages.

“You can use cryptocurrencies to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he wrote last Sunday through his Twitter account. And in the same post, she shared the specifications: “bitcoin wallet bc1qkd5az2ml7dk5j5h672yhxmhmxe9tuf97j39fm6 Ethereum Wallet (ETH, USDT, USDC) 0xa1b1bbB8070Df2450810b8eB2425D543cfCeF79b TRC20 portfolio (anchorage) TX9aNri16bSxVYi6oMnKDj5RMKAMBXWzon”.



From the moment that Ukraine activated digital wallets and asked for money days ago, managed to collect about USD 8.2 million in bitcoins and $7.1 million in an Ether wallet according to Blockchain.com.

In addition to the crypto assets already mentioned, as of this Tuesday the Ukrainian government also accepts DOT from Polkadot, the 11th largest cryptocurrency by market value . And, as anticipated from the official Ukrainian Twitter account, they will also include more crypto assets soon.

“The people of Ukraine are grateful for the support and donations from the global crypto community as we protect our freedom. We are now also accepting donations from Polkadot: $PUNTO: 1x8aa2N2Ar9SQweJv9vsuZn3WYDHu7gMQu1RePjZuBe33Hv. More cryptocurrencies will be accepted soon”advanced today through a post shared on their Twitter account @ukraine.



Also, this afternoon, through the same social network, they highlighted: “The people of Ukraine fighting for our freedom are eternally grateful to Gavin Wood @gavofyork for @Polkadot $DOT’s generous $5 million donation as publicly pledged. Thank you from all of us here in Ukraine working for a peaceful future.”

On February 24, the membership platform Patreon announced that the Come Back Alive page had been suspended for “policy violations as a result of his military activity.” And that same day a token Project, based on Ethereum and called Help Ukraine ($HUKR): it donated ETH to a fundraiser called “Support for Ukrainian Sovereignty”, which has already reached USD 281,769 according to Elliptic.

In a context where donations grow massively over the hours, it is important to keep in mind that crypto fraudsters take advantage of this scenario to trick unsuspecting users. In this way, it is essential to verify the sources and check the information before making a payment.

Although welcome, donations have a very small weight in terms of the military budget of the nations in conflict. Until the invasion, Ukraine was spending $4 billion a year on defense. Russia, more than 10 times that amount.

But the situation is pressing and the Ukrainian government needs all the funds it can get. Thus, yesterday it tendered “war bonds” -with a one-year term and an 11% rate in hryvnias, the local currency- and two-month bills. The operation, intended to finance the troops, raised the equivalent of USD 270 million, according to the country’s finance ministry.

