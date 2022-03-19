Ukraine asked for military help. This is what the allies have provided you (and what they haven’t)

This is how Latin American countries could sanction Russia 0:41

Washington (CNN) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has implored Western allies to provide military aid to his country as Russia continues its wanton invasion.



“We need you right now,” Zelensky told US congressmen in one of his last pleas for help to a friendly government.

The United States and other NATO member countries have complied with several of Zelensky’s requests, although they have refrained from taking certain measures that, according to them, could lead to an escalation of the war.

Military aid provided to Ukraine so far includes weapons ranging from man-portable drones to complex long-range missile systems.

Portable drones. Small portable drones, called kamikazes, that carry warheads and detonate on impact. The smallest model can hit a target 6 miles away, according to the company that produces the drones, AeroVironment. It is not clear which model the United States will send to Ukraine.

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. These heat-sensitive anti-aircraft missiles have a range of about eight kilometers and 3,300 meters. Stinger missiles are capable of distinguishing between enemy and friendly aircraft.

Javelin anti-tank weapons. This guided missile system can be fired from the shoulder by a single soldier and has a range of up to 2,500 meters.

AT-4 anti-tank systems. These Swedish anti-tank weapons are “lightweight, single-shot and totally disposable,” according to the company that produces them, Saab Bofors Dynamics.

Patriot air defense missile system. The United States also delivered to Poland this month two missile defense systems intended to deter Russia and bolster Poland’s security, amid Western concerns that the Ukraine conflict could spill over into NATO-aligned nations.

The Patriot air defense missile system is designed to counter and destroy short-range ballistic missiles, advanced aircraft, and cruise missiles.

The battery includes missile and launch stations, a set of radars that detect and track targets, and a control station, according to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.

In addition to military aid to Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies have issued a series of sanctions against Russia.

Putin. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada announced that they will introduce sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

SWIFT. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have banned certain Russian banks from accessing SWIFT, the highly secure network that facilitates payments between 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries.

“Most Favored Nation” status. The House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend normal trade relations with Russia. The final vote was 424 to 8, with strong bipartisan support for the legislation, which now heads to the Senate.

Energy and oil. European Union officials have declared that the bloc will cut imports of Russian natural gas by two-thirds this year, and announced a plan to achieve energy independence from Moscow “well before 2030.” This would separate Europe from its largest energy supplier.

On the other hand, President Joe Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal to the United States. And the UK government said on Tuesday it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 and explore ways to end natural gas imports as well.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Germany halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline following Moscow’s actions.

As Russia’s deadly invasion continues, Zelensky has called for some actions that Western allies fear will bring them into direct conflict with the Kremlin and escalate the war.

No fly zone. Zelensky has repeatedly called on Ukraine’s allies to establish a no-fly zone over the country. A no-fly zone is an area where certain aircraft cannot fly for various reasons. In the context of a conflict like the one in Ukraine, it would probably mean an area where Russian planes were not allowed to fly to prevent them from carrying out air strikes against Ukraine.

The problem with military no-fly zones is that they have to be enforced by a military power. If a Russian aircraft were to fly into a NATO no-fly zone, NATO forces would have to take action against that aircraft. Those measures could include shooting down the plane. In Russia’s eyes, that would be an act of war by NATO and would likely escalate the conflict.

S-300 missile defense systems. This surface-to-air missile system can attack targets that are higher and further away than Stinger missiles.

Slovakia has preliminarily agreed to provide Ukraine with a key Soviet-era air defense system to help defend against Russian airstrikes, according to three sources familiar with the matter. However, the United States and NATO are still trying to find a way to complete the defense capabilities of that country, and the transfer is not yet assured.

MiG fighter planes. Earlier this month, the United States dismissed a proposal by Poland to transfer its MiG-29 fighters to the United States for delivery to Ukraine.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the United States did not believe Poland’s proposal was “sustainable” and that it was too risky.

“The prospect of fighter jets ‘at the disposal of the US Government’ leaving a US/NATO base in Germany to fly in airspace that is disputed with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire US alliance. NATO,” Kirby said.