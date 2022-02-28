Ukraine asked that they also exclude Russia from the cryptocurrency market and Moscow has already started tests of the “digital ruble”

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, in a recorded message this Sunday

“I am asking all major crypto exchanges (cryptocurrency exchanges) to block addresses of Russian users. It is crucial to freeze not only addresses linked to Russian and Belarusian politicians, but also to sabotage ordinary users.”

With this post on the social network Twitter Mykhailo FedorovDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of “Digital Transformation” of Ukraine, called on the world to strengthen the economic and financial siege on Russia, which began with the decision of the US and the major partners of the European Union to exclude a number of Russian banks from SWIFT, a platform for cross-border transactions in the global financial system, and also punish the Central Bank of Russia, preventing it from acting with its reserves in foreign markets, in order to promote the fall of the ruble and an increase in inflation in the Russian economy and thus compromise the internal situation of Vladimir Putin.

In fact, even before the SWIFT delisting announcements were announced, analysts had warned that in such a case Russian companies and individuals would turn to cryptocurrencies to circumvent the operational limitations of conventional banking and payment channels.

In 2014, when following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the US banned US citizens and companies from doing business with Russian banks and other companies, the damage to the Russian economy was estimated at close to $50 billion.

Since then, however, the cryptocurrency market, very little regulated and protected by a cloak of anonymity, has been increasingly an alternative to the financial system and transactions processed through Central Banks and SWIFT, an interbank messaging system created in 1973 and through which some 11,000 financial institutions from nearly 200 countries around the world carry out more than 36 million cross-border operations per day.

The request of the Ukrainian deputy prime minister on Twitter

“Russia had a lot of time to think about the consequences of its actions and it would be naive to think that they have not analyzed exactly this scenario,” he said. michael parkera former US federal prosecutor and money laundering expert for Ferrari & Associates,” a Washington-based law firm.

Following the decision to exclude an as yet unspecified number of Russian banks from continuing to operate internationally through SWIFT, Western countries are now considering how to block Russian operations through other channels as well. The main ones, however, can hardly be channeled through cryptocurrencies, since they involve large companies and contracts, with government seals and approvals, such as gas supply contracts.

About 60% of the gas consumed in Germany comes from Russia and is divided roughly equally between residential heating, industrial use and electricity generation through thermal power plants. It is not yet known if those operations will be covered by the SWIFT exclusion; preventing Russia from charging for these shipments would also mean that shipments cease. Karl Schlögel, a German historian specializing in Russia and author of the book “The Soviet Century” said that the worst “blunder” of Angela Merkel, the former German chancellor, was “giving Russia the key to the heating”.

Russian Central Bank President Elvira Nabiullina REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

In any case, the cryptocurrency exchanges fear that the new situation will force Western countries to intensify controls over the crypto market.

At the same time, In 2020, the Central Bank of Russia began studies to implement the “digital ruble”, a project led by Elvira Nabiullina, president of the entity, former economic advisor and Putin’s most trusted official, who based the initiative on the “risk persistent” US economic sanctions and the need for a fast and cheap payment system to be safe from that risk.

“I think it is the future of our financial system because it correlates with the development of the digital economy,” Nabiullina said. Already in October 2020, the Russian Central Bank published a consultation document on the “digital ruble”, which would have exactly the same value as the paper ruble and whose “pilot tests” were scheduled to start this year.

If Russia, China and Iran create the digital version of their own currencies to operate outside the dollar and other countries follow them, it would be alarming, “he said then. Michael Greenwalda former US Treasury official.

