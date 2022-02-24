Ukraine asks Russia at the UN to “stop the war”

Russia must “stop the war”, urged the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya at the United Nations Security Council at an emergency meeting on Ukraine.

“It is the responsibility of these organizations to stop the war,” the Ukrainian ambassador, whose meeting began practically at the same time as the announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin of the start of a military operation in Ukraine, implored the Security Council.

Kyslytsya urged Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who is presiding over the Security Council this month, to “call Putin, Lavrov (Foreign Minister) to stop the aggression.”

“It’s not a war, it’s a military operation,” his Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia replied.

The United States will propose this Thursday before the Security Council a draft resolution condemning Russia, announced its ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Powerful explosions were heard this Thursday by AFP journalists in the center of Kiev and other Ukrainian cities shortly after the Russian president’s announcement.

Putin announced Thursday morning in a television message a military operation in Ukraine to defend the country’s separatists, at a time when tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been deployed for weeks on the Ukrainian borders.