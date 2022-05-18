Ukraine asks the cinema not to shut up

Cannes.— You hardly see masks on the streets of the French Riviera, in movie theaters they are already optional and mandatory tests of Covid-19 every 48 hours they have been deleted. Cannes vibrates with the same intensity as before its cancellation in 2020.

But there are many issues that make this edition delicate: The war in ukraine and the veto of the Russian delegation in this exhibition is one of them. The lack of women in the festival’s film selection, another.

Before the opening, the artistic director of the festival, Thierry Fremauxexcused himself by saying that the low female representation is due to the fact that only approximately 26% of films directed by women were received and that this is what is represented in the general programming of the entire event, although not in the main section.

He also showed his absolute and non-negotiable support for Ukraine. He said that the Cannes Film Festival is with its people and explained that only producers linked to the Kremlin and journalists representing media outlets aligned with the Russian president have been banned from attending. Vladimir Putin.

As examples, he put the film Tchaikovsky’s wifeby director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is competing for the palm d’oras well as the last-minute inclusion of the film Mariupolis 2, by Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was murdered while filming in the Donbass region.

What did take the festival by surprise was the cyberattack on its new system for obtaining virtual passes for performances. On Monday, the system was down all morning, causing chaos, which was due, according to Fremaux, to a cyber attack.

“We’ve had hundreds of bots attacking us and requesting thousands of tickets in a single minute,” he explained.

MOMENTS



Members of the organization install the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, on the French Riviera.



The guests arrived for the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!) and for the opening ceremony.

glamor returns

The first Cannes red carpet went perfectly. Faces such as Julianne Moore, Bérénice Bejo, Forest Whitaker, Rebecca Hall and Rossy de Palma, to name a few, paraded on a sunny afternoon, accompanying the Members of the jury.

The hot pink color was the favorite of many looks. The prestigious jewelry firm Chopard, which is also a sponsor of the Cannes Film Festival and created the Palme d’Or 75 years ago, was worn by celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Lashana Lynch, Charoline Sheufele and Alejandro Nones, among others.

“Cinema is alive”, was the declaration of principles given by the hostess of the ceremony, the Belgian actress Virginie Efira, a few minutes after the opening ceremony began. Ella Saint Laurent’s gold dress was immediately celebrated by the French fashion media.

The most endearing moments were in charge of the actor Forest Whitaker, who this year received the Palme d’Or of honor and who was moved to tears by the standing ovation that the attendees of the Grand Theater Lumière gave him.

The euphoric reception that the public gave to the president of this year’s Jury, the French actor Vincent Lindon, winner of the Palme d’Or in 2015, was special.

After the song “That I love you”, by Vincent Delerm, the Ukrainian president Volodímir Zelenski appeared with a remote connection from Ukraine.

The president encouraged those present not to forget the great tragedy that is happening in his country, where people are being tortured, a massacre in the face of which, he emphasized, the cinema should not be silent.

“The most terrible dictators of the 20th century loved the cinema, but the only thing they have contributed is those terrible images from documentaries; We might have thought that there were not going to be any more wars, but both then and now there was a dictator, a war against freedom, and now and before the cinema must not remain silent, ”he said.

The jolt of consciousness caused the audience to fall silent and burst into applause. Minutes later, Julianne Moore appeared in a black Bottega Veneta dress to declare the 75th Cannes Film Festival open and present the film Final cut (Coupez!), by director Michel Hazanavicius.

*With information from EFE

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine

“We could have thought that there would be no more wars, now and before the cinema should not remain silent. We are going to keep fighting”

British singer-songwriter Tallia Storm arrives at the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!)



Actor Forest Whitaker receives the Palme d’Or of honor to a standing ovation.



Miss France 2021, Amandine Petit.



Eva Longoria, with transparencies.