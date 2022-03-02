Ukraine asks Xbox and PlayStation to end their relations with the video game industry in Russia and Belarus

The war between Ukraine and Russia continues a week after war broke out in eastern Europe. The situation is really difficult for the Ukrainian people, with thousands of citizens displaced from the country, a situation to which the video game industry is no stranger.

After the massive support of multiple studios around the world, this time it was the country’s deputy prime minister who took the floor. Mykhailo Fedorov has directly urged Xbox and PlayStation to cut off their relations with the Russian and Belarusian market.

@Xbox @PlayStation You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declared war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

Translation of the statement:

To all video game companies and eSports platforms:

The Russian Federation has carried out a deceitful and scandalous military attack on my country! Just imagine, in 2022, cruise missiles attack residential neighbourhoods, nurseries and hospitals in the heart of Europe.

The armed forces and citizens are defending Ukraine to the end! The whole world is repelling the aggressor by imposing sanctions – the enemy must suffer significant losses. But we need your support – in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to tanks, multiple rocket launchers and missiles.

I am sure that you will not only listen, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression – and I call for the temporary blocking of all Russian accounts and Belarusian, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams and players in all international eSports events and cancel all international events that are held on the territory of Russia and Belarus.

We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the shameful military aggression.

Although the letter is addressed to all levels of the video game industry, in the tweet itself we can see that the Ukrainian leader is especially targeting Xbox and PlayStation. The divisions of Microsoft and Sony are representative parties of great importance and their future actions may be very significant.

On the other hand, Fedorov Has celebrated what Apple has stopped selling its products in Russia and seeks that other large multinationals such as Google do the same. In fact, the main objective is to isolate potential consumers, even blocking access to their digital platforms.

