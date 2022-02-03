Ukraine at risk of invasion: this is how Moscow challenges NATO. Causes of the collision, what does the gas have to do with and who is with whom

The negotiations underway for weeks do not seem to be unlocked with the Russia dissatisfied with the (lack of) guarantees offered by Born on the presence of troops on the eastern borders of the Alliance. Thus, while the Ukrainian government has been talking for days about a possible Russian invasioneven if of limited entity, e fly continues to amass its military on the border with the president’s country Volodymyr Zelenskyalso the United States they decided to send another 3 thousand soldiers in the NATO countries of Eastern Europe, ready to react in the event that the army of the Kremlin became a threat to their integrity. With this seemingly unstoppable build-up of military forces on Europe’s hot front, the risks of a new Ukrainian conflict are increasing day by day. If NATO does not seem willing to take a step back on its presence in the Alliance countries, Russia plays its game using the weapons of the military threat and, above all, of gas supplies which represent 40% of the total consumption of Europe. Here’s what you need to know about the new ones NATO-Russia tensions that alarm the Old Continent.

Who are the actors involved?

Without a doubt, the two protagonists of this affair are Russia and NATO. On the one hand, there is Moscow which, amassing over 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine and threatening (even if never explicitly) a new invasion after that of 2014 in Crimea and support for pro-Russian separatists in Donbassjustifies his move with i fears for their own safety represented by the excessive presence of NATO troops in the Eastern countries that are part of the Atlantic Pact. On the other there are Washington and NATO, which, on the other hand, have no intention of giving in to blackmail and backtracking on the delicate eastern front.

In the middle we find Ukraine, which plays the part of the head-to-head battlefieldor of the Bearing statewith a large part of the population looking west and dreaming of an ever closer link with Europe, as demonstrated in the course of the Euromaidan protests of 2013-14, and a minority that lives mainly in the east and in the occupied territories that instead feels a strong bond with Moscow. Finally there is theEuropean Union that this war is practically at the gates, with other sensitive points of its eastern border that may be threatened by possible Russian steps forward.

How did the confrontation come about?

The tensions between Russia and the NATO bloc, to which the entire European Union is added, have been experiencing ups and downs for years now. If we take as a reference the conflict that broke out in 2014, from that moment to today the Russian provocations and the Alliance demonstrations of strength they have experienced constant peaks and troughs. There were the warplanes ei submarines of Moscow intercepted in the skies and waters of Northern Europe, the alarms launched by Baltic countries to its eastern borders, where the influence of Kremlin The threats on the blockade of the gas pipeline have become increasingly pressing, especially on the Russian-speaking population Nord Stream 2 after the poisoning of Putin’s opponent, Alexei Navalny. But also the most recent gas war which has helped to rocket prices across Europe and the migratory pressure on the border between Belarus And Polandbehind which, they claim a Brusselshide there longa manus of Putin.

Why Ukraine in particular?

Behind Moscow’s decision to invade Crimea in 2014 there is also a (weak) historical assumption that is linked to the fact that, originally, that part of Ukraine was Russian territorythe only outlet of the empire on the Black Sea. Only in 1954 the then head of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, decided to cede, or rather return, those territories to Ukraine. A gesture that Putin and the supporters of the invasion seem to consider only a temporary concession. In reality, the reasons behind the decision to ‘bet’ on Ukraine are different. First of all, it represents a huge buffer state that keeps NATO troops away from the Russian border, which is not the case in Italy Baltics, but which aims at an ever greater integration with Europe and, indeed, the Alliance. Maintaining control over at least part of the country’s eastern border for Russia means securing one safety distance from what he deems a “Encirclement”. A role similar to that played by Belarus and also from the little one Transnistria.

What are the interests at stake?

Alongside the issues related to Defense and Security, however, we also find the economics interests. The stop of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which should have become the new tap in Europe, with enormous advantages for both Russia and GermanyVladimir Putin did not like him who first responded by pushing his faithful ally Aleksandr Lukashenko to move thousands of migrants coming from Middle East towards the Polish borders in an attempt to destabilize Europe, and now he has embarked on this challenge on the verge of conflict with the Alliance, using gas as a weapon of blackmail and causing the prices of supplies to skyrocket in Europe. On the other hand, the increasing pressure exerted by the sanctions against Russia risks becoming unsustainable if these are implemented, as promised by both use that fromEUfollowing a Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

What are the consequences for Italy?

Rome and Moscow still maintain a good relationship, especially in the context of the NATO front. THE business relations are still solid, as is also shown by the meeting that was held between a group of entrepreneurs and Vladimir Putin himself in the days of the Ukrainian crisis. The increase in the price of gas has also affected Italy, but it was the president himself who declared that the Russian Federation is continuing to guarantee supplies at prices that are among the best on the market. And he also reiterated it to the Prime Minister, Mario Draghiduring a recent interview on the deterioration of relations with the Western front: “We guarantee gas supplies to Italy”, assured the Tsar.

