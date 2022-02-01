Ukraine, back and forth between US and Russian representatives at the UN Security Council

New back and forth between the US and Russia to the UN Security Council on Ukraine. The American ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN and his colleague from Moscow Vassily Nebenzia they took turns speaking again to accuse each other. “We are not surprised by Russia’s words but we are disappointed – said the Washington delegate – But your actions will speak for themselves“. Nebenzia, on her part, has rejected the accusations reiterating the position of Moscow, e he left the classroom before Ukraine spoke for a meeting with Secretary General Guterres. Russia has proposed a new Security Council meeting to be held on February 17, the seventh anniversary of the Minsk agreements, “to discuss the situation for a solution in Ukraine”
