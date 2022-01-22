Ukraine: Baltics send anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles – World

The US has sent a new shipment of military aid to Ukraine, including ammunition, in fear of a Russian military invasion. A US cargo plane landed in Kiev last night with 90 tons of materials: the US embassy in Ukraine announced it on Twitter, quoted by Tass. “The first cargo for assistance to Ukraine recently decided by President Biden arrived tonight. The cargo includes about 90 tons of lethal materials, including ammunition for Ukraine’s defenders on the front line,” writes the embassy, ​​recalling that the US provided military aid worth over $ 650 million last year.

The Baltic states announced sending anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, after the United States approved their request to transfer American weapons, amid the threat of a Russian military offensive

Meanwhile, Russia has warned that there will be “the most serious consequences” if the US continues to ignore its “legitimate concerns” about security over US and NATO military build-up in Ukraine and at Russian borders. This was stated in a note by the Moscow Foreign Ministry.

Russia must provide evidence that it does not intend to invade Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this to the Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrovas reported by Blinken himself at the end of the talks “frank and substantial” in Geneva. The United States will react “to any aggression by Russia, even non-military”, underlined the head of American diplomacy, confirming that the US agrees to provide “ideas” in the form of written responses in Moscow next week.

Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov said that a new contact with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is possible after Washington has responded to requests from Moscow. Tass reports it. “We are awaiting an official response to our proposals, after which we anticipate another contact at our level“Lavrov said after meeting Blinken in Geneva against the backdrop of tensions surrounding Ukraine.

WASHINGTON – The United States would be considering whether evacuate family members of diplomatic personnel in Ukraine, a decision that testifies to concern about the deployment at the borders of over 100 thousand Russian soldiers. The news was reported by the Bloomberg agency, citing sources from the US administration. The plan also provides that non-essential staff from diplomatic offices can leave the country voluntarily. The announcement should arrive in the next few days.

FLY – Before the talks began, Russia had asked the withdrawal of NATO troops from Romania and Bulgaria, as part of a treaty for the de-escalation of the Ukrainian crisis. “There is no ambiguity – explains the Russian Foreign Ministry Serghiei Lavrov – it is about the withdrawal of foreign forces, equipment and armaments, in order to return to the situation of 1997 in those countries that were not members of NATO at the time. This is the case of Romania and Bulgaria “.

SOFIA – “Bulgaria is a sovereign country, which has long since decided to become a member of NATO. And as such, we decide for ourselves how to organize the defense of our country in coordination with our partners,” said the Bulgarian premier. Kiril Petkovreturning to the sender Moscow’s claim that it requests the withdrawal of NATO troops from Bulgaria and Romania as part of a de-escalation agreement on the crisis in Ukraine.

BRUSSELS – NATO has rejected the Russian request to withdraw troops from Eastern members Bulgaria and Romania. “NATO will not give up our ability to protect and defend each other, even with the presence of troops in the eastern part of the Alliance. Russia’s demands would create first and second class NATO members, which we cannot accept,” he said. spokesperson Oana Lungescu.

KIEV – While Ukraine blamed Russia of having increased the supply of weapons and military equipment to pro-Russian separatists.

GENEVA – Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov, at the beginning of the meeting in Geneva with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said he did not expect a breakthrough from today’s talks against the backdrop of tensions around Ukraine but to to expect answers to the “security guarantees” requested by Moscow. Tass reports it. “During your visit to Europe, in one of your recent statements you mentioned the fact that you do not expect a turning point from this meeting, we do not expect a turning point from this meeting either, but we do expect responses to our proposals,” Lavrov said. according to the Tass.

The United States is still looking for a “diplomatic solution” on Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Serghiei Lavrov at their meeting in Geneva, while ensuring “a quick and strong response” in the event of an invasion by Moscow.

AMSTERDAM – Meanwhile, the Dutch government is “open” to defensive military support for Ukraine. Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said this in parliament. According to Hoekstra, Kiev yesterday asked the Netherlands for weapons assistance. The parliamentary majority supports the request. Hoekstra stressed that the government “will explicitly consider the current context”. Previously, the Netherlands was opposed to military aid to Ukraine. But the situation has changed, the minister said. The Netherlands would also be “open” to the supply of weapons through NATO, if there was a request to do so.