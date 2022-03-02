Ukraine becomes the first state to organize a cryptocurrency airdrop

Key facts: The government announced that the snapshot will be taken on Thursday, March 3 at 6:00 pm Kiev time.

The airdrop announcement sent cryptocurrency donations skyrocketing to $51 million.

After receiving donations for an amount close to USD 37 million in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the Ukrainian government decided to reward those who have shown solidarity with its cause. To this end, it announced a free token distribution campaign, known in the cryptocurrency sector as airdrop.

A air drop it is an event commonly used by cryptocurrency projects that want to drive adoption of their tokens. Under this premise, they give away a certain number of coins or NFTs (non-fungible tokens) addresses that have interacted with your organization. This is a popular marketing strategy to reward early adopter or distribute governance tokens.

According to the information, those who make donations to the official Ukrainian cryptocurrency addresses before Thursday, March 3 at 6:00 pm Kiev time (UTC/GMT +2 hours), will be participating in the launch of gift tokens. This follows from the publication on the official Twitter account of the Ukrainian government.

The Tweet It does not offer details about which token(s) will be distributed during the event, nor if there are any conditions that donor wallets must meet to receive the reward. However, yes encourages the cryptocurrency community to continue supporting with funds for the defense of Ukraine in the context of the war with Russia.

The Ukrainian government has not yet released the details about the reward token distribution event for the donors of their cause. Source: Twitter.

Generally, during a airdrop, sending of reward tokens starts hours after taking the snapshot. In this case, the data was not disclosed either. However, the official tweet invites you to follow the information related to the donation campaign via Mijailo Fedorov’s Twitter accountDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Government Airdrop: Another Milestone for Cryptocurrencies

This will be the first time that the government of a country has organized such an event, which is why many have described the event as a milestone, both for unconventional fundraising and for the use cases of cryptocurrencies. El Salvador has already held an event to send bitcoins to its citizens, but the event had very different characteristics.

Venture Coinist founder and host of The Coinist Podcast, Luke Martin, tweeted that “Ukraine will make history tomorrow by being the first nation state to release a token to those who donated.” In his opinion, this experience opens the door for more countries to repeat it. “Countries making airdrops. Wild times,” Martin wrote.

For her part, the lawyer Cris Carrascosa, founder of ATH21, a firm specializing in crypto assets and blockchain, rated the air drop from Ukraine as “one of the biggest use case milestones” for cryptocurrencies. “Bestial to be able to live it, especially because I think few of us could even imagine it,” says the lawyer’s tweet.

Donations soar up to USD 51 million

As CriptoNoticias reported, donations in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the context of the humanitarian emergency facing Ukraine had reached the equivalent of USD 37 million on February 26. But the announcement of airdrop stimulated a new wave of donations worth more than USD 10 million.

Only portfolios related to the Ukrainian government increased 63.47% after the announcement of the airdrop. Source: SlowMist.

According to data from SlowMist, the total amount of contributions in cryptocurrencies already stands at USD 50.98 million. The addresses of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Tron (TRON) and Polkadot (DOT) associated with the Ukrainian government, which only on Tuesday contained a global figure of USD 16.7 million, this Wednesday already total around USD 27 ,3 millions.

on social networks there has been speculation about what would be the token that the government of Ukraine will distribute. Some agree that it could be an NFT, although others drew attention to the registration that participation in the event will leave and the uncertain consequences in the future.