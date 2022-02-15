Ukraine: Berlin, Moscow withdraw its troops. Today Di Maio in Kiev – World

Germany asks Russia to “withdraw its troops” deployed on the borders of Ukraine. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, on the day of the meeting in Moscow between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The situation is particularly dangerous and can escalate at any moment” and “we must use all opportunities for dialogue to achieve a peaceful solution”, said Minister Baerbock in a statement, stressing that “the responsibility for a de-escalation is clearly on the side of Russia, and it is up to Moscow to withdraw its troops. ”

This morning some of the Russian forces deployed for military exercises near the Ukrainian border are returning to their bases, reports the Moscow Defense Ministry, quoted by Tass.

Italy is also trying the card of direct diplomacy to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine: Di Maio arrives in Kiev today, while tomorrow he will be in Russia.

Conflicting signals on the possibility of an agreement: Lavrov sees glimmers for an agreement with the US and the EU, but Blinken announces the temporary move from Kiev of the American embassy and CNN makes it known that Zelensky has been informed that the day of the Russian attack will be tomorrow.

There was “a dramatic acceleration“in the deployment of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling on” all Americans still in Ukraine to leave the country immediately “.

Some Russian troops near the Ukrainian border have started moving in “attack positions”. CBS reports this, quoting an American official, according to whom Moscow has moved part of the long-range artillery into firing position.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden agreed that “remains an opportunity“to resolve the crisis in Ukraine” with diplomacy, “Downing Street said after the phone call between the two leaders.

“We do not believe Vladimir Putin has already made a final decision “on the possible attack against Ukraine: Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, reiterating that military action is possible” at any time “. Kirby, however, did not want to enter into the merits of the information intelligence reports that the planned day of the attack would be Wednesday.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will be visiting Brussels, Poland and Lithuania from Tuesday: US Defense spokesman John Kirby announced this.

‘There are chances of finding an agreement with the West, ‘Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov told President Putin. While Defense Minister Shoigu announced that ‘part of the exercises‘of the armed forces of Moscow’ is ending, another will be completed in the near future ‘. During the same meeting, the Russian president, quoted by TASS, said that the expansion of NATO eastwards’ is infinite, very dangerous and it comes at the expense of the former Soviet republics, including Ukraine. ‘

But the Pentagon reveals: ‘Russia over the weekend strengthened its military device on the border with Ukraine’.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced it temporary displacement of the entire American embassy from Kiev to Lviv.

Wednesday evening the Prime Minister Mario Draghi will be in Paris for a business dinner at the Elysée. This was communicated by a note from Palazzo Chigi. At the center of the dinner “consultations and perspectives of commitment for the Sahel”.

“In case of military aggression, we would be ready for full-scale sanctions, if Russia violates Ukrainian sovereignty again, we will know what to do“The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his joint press conference in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.” The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are not negotiable. We expect clear signs of de-escalation from Russia, an attack on Ukraine would have serious consequences “, he added, inviting Russia to”seize the offers of dialogue“. The question of Ukraine’s entry into NATO at present.”is not on the agenda“This is why it is strange that Russia acts as if it were,” Scholz said.

Tomorrow the head of the German government will be in the Kremlin in Moscow to meet Putin. Scholz asked Russia today for “immediate signs of de-escalation”. “We expect immediate signs of de-escalation from Moscow”, he wrote in a tweet, stressing that “a new military aggression will have serious consequences for Russia”.

Nord Stream 2 is Russia’s “geopolitical weapon”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this to the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on a visit to Kiev. Joining NATO “would guarantee our security”, explained the Ukrainian president. Was a “big mistake“moving Western embassy staff from Kiev following the crisis with Russia, Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian crisis increases “i cyber risks to which Italian companies that have relations with operators located in Ukrainian territory are exposed, deriving from possible damage to digital objectives of that country “.



It is “possible” that there is the Ukrainian crisis an ad hoc session of European leaders on the sidelines of this week’s summit between the EU and the African Union.

In Week the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio he could fly to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Lavrov. Meanwhile, Di Maio is expected in Kiev tomorrow.

“As of February 12, the total number of Russian troops along Ukraine’s borders, including those in Belarus and in the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine and Crimea, is 87 battle groups, approximately 147,000 military personnel, including air and naval personnel. “. This is the estimate of the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies, reported by the Kyiv Independent. “These troops are equipped with the appropriate weapons and vehicles, as well as logistical and medical support units. However, so far there are no signals that they have the additional reinforcements necessary for a large-scale offensive,” adds the expert analysis.

“We expect these meager channels for dialogue will ultimately allow us to find some sort of reciprocity on the part of our opponents and a desire to find a solution that will truly mean taking our interests into account,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said, taken up by the Russian agency Ria Novosti. “In the area of ​​essential issues for us, the Americans ignore our concerns, and I am referring to the issue of security guarantees that President Putin has placed,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. “So-he continued-in this regard the situation is not rosy, but we still hope. As reasonable people, we are preparing for the worst, but we still hope for the best.”

“Our immediate priority is to support efforts to de-escalate the situation” but if Moscow intensifies military action, the G7 “is ready to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions with enormous and immediate consequences on the Russian economy”, say the G7 finance ministers.

“We support Ukraine. Its sovereignty and its economy“, writes on Twitter the EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni relaunching the declaration of the G7 finance ministers on the Ukrainian crisis. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson affirmed that the situation in Ukraine is” very, very dangerous “and invited the Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from the “edge of the precipice”, reports the Press Association. In case of refugee flows from Ukraine, the European Union is working on a ad hoc plan also to help first-time countriesor. “We are working for Union support on the border with Ukraine and I am urging everyone for solidarity from member countries,” explained a senior EU official making a distinction between the Belarusian crisis – with Warsaw closing the borders to the flows arriving from Minsk – and the Ukrainian one: “The situation is different.” There was a hybrid attack there. Here it would be a crisis with people fleeing to save their lives, “he noted.