Ukraine between two fires Biden’s gaffe reveals the divisions between NATO and the EU

This time Sleepy Joe – “Joe the Asleep,” as Trump calls him – has really dozed off. Even worse, it has gone haywire on the most delicate issue, the Ukrainian crisis which threatens, at best, to rekindle the cold war in Europe and, at worst, to trigger a devastating conflict between NATO and Russia. But the most disconcerting aspect of Wednesday’s disastrous White House press conference was Biden’s confusion in explaining the US line, uncertainty in outlining a clear reaction to Russian moves, and, finally, the disconcerting admission of a clear disconnect from the United States. European allies. In short, a real “harakiri” on the eve of today’s crucial meeting in Geneva between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. A defect that the Secretary of State tried to fix yesterday during the meetings in Berlin with the increasingly skeptical allies of Great Britain, France and Germany.

But let’s start with Biden’s blunders on Wednesday night. The president, first says he is certain that Putin will “move” towards Ukraine, then begins to quibble by distinguishing between “a minor incursion that would lead us to divide us on what to do and what not to do” and a scenario in which “Russian forces they cross the border killing Ukrainian fighters ». A politically and strategically disastrous distinction, interpreted by republican opponents, and by many journalists, as “a green light that offers Putin the opportunity to enter Ukraine at his pleasure”. So much so as to force the president to clarify that any entry of Russian military into Ukraine would be an “invasion”.

The icing on the cake, however, is the resignation with which Biden admits that in the end the American reaction will depend on “what he (Putin, ed) will do” and “on the extent to which we manage to achieve unity on the NATO front”. An even more serious mistake because the Commander-in-Chief admits that he is at the mercy of the opponent’s moves and that he is leading a divided Atlantic Alliance unwilling to follow the United States not only on the front of military support to Ukraine, but even on that. economic sanctions. Divisions highlighted a few hours earlier by Emmanuel Macron who, presenting the French presidency semester to the European Parliament, underlined how vital it is for Europe to enter into “its own dialogue with Moscow”. A clear distinction from Washington’s claim to monopolize talks with Moscow by excluding European countries. A distinction, but also a pretext to relaunch the negotiations of the so-called «Normandy format». Alternative negotiations to the American negotiation in which France plays a crucial role alongside Germany, Ukraine and Russia.

But the real soft underbelly of NATO is that Berlin where Blinken met, yesterday, the foreign minister and green leader Annalena Baerbock. A minister considered pro-Atlantic, but called to deal with premier Olaf Scholz aligned with the positions of a German social democracy that has always been open and available towards Russia. Positions shared not only by a large part of public opinion, but also by an industrial world and by large sectors of the Christian Democratic opposition of the CDU very unwilling to share the US demands to arm Ukraine or support the exclusion of Russia from the «swift» banking circuit. An exclusion that would block any financial transaction with Moscow forcing Germany to give up over 23 billion annual exports and look elsewhere for that Russian gas which represents 47 percent of its annual consumption. In short, Blinken may also wish – as he said after his meeting with Baerbock – “to face Russia by acting together and speaking with one voice”. The hard part will be to make the seasoned and tough Sergey Lavrov believe.